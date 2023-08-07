Hibbing man found guilty of killing girlfriend

HIBBING — A man has pleaded guilty to fatally assaulting his girlfriend in their apartment last year.

Eric James Jarvis, 47, entered a Norgaard plea Monday to first-degree manslaughter in the June 2022 death of Kari Jo Petrich, 43. A Norgaard plea allows a defendant to acknowledge that sufficient evidence exists for prosecutors to obtain a conviction while maintaining that he was too intoxicated at the time of the offense to recall the full circumstances.

Authorities said Petrich was struck with a blunt object and may have been left on the floor for up to 24 hours while Jarvis cleaned up the crime scene. The mother of four and grandmother of two likely would have survived, a medical examiner said, had she received immediate attention after the assault.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office amended the charge from a more serious count of intentional second-degree murder. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Jarvis is expected to receive just over 8 ½ years in prison, which falls at the top of the presumed sentencing range under state guidelines.

Judge Michelle Anderson, who had been scheduled to preside over a jury trial in the case this week, ordered an investigation of Jarvis' background ahead of sentencing Sept. 14.

Court documents indicate Jarvis told police he "probably fought" with Petrich but could not recall the circumstances of how she suffered a head injury that resulted in severe bruising and blood loss.

A criminal complaint said officers were called to the Meadowview Apartments, 3505 Ninth Ave. W., twice June 26, finding Jarvis and Petrich "clearly intoxicated" and arguing but no signs of any physical altercation.

Jarvis reportedly wanted Petrich taken to detox and was heard calling her "useless" and other derogatory terms during at least one of the responses. Petrich told officers during the second call, around 10:30 p.m., that Jarvis had struck her in the head and that she was bleeding. But officers said she had no observable injuries at that time, so they cleared the scene.

Jarvis next called police at 12:55 a.m. June 28 to report that Petrich was unconscious and cold to the touch. Police said they found her on the living room floor, with the left side of her face severely bruised. There was a "significant blood stain" on the carpet next to her head and an apparent glass shard was found nearby.

The complaint states that it was easily apparent Petrich was dead, and it appeared her body had been cleaned, though her hoodie was soaked with blood.

Jarvis allegedly claimed to investigators that Petrich had the facial injuries since June 25 and didn't know where they came from but "me and her fight all the time." In another interview, he reportedly stated he believed the victim had been lying on the floor without moving since the afternoon of June 26.

In a dumpster outside the apartment, police said they seized a bloody vodka bottle, wet wipes that had been used to clean up blood, shattered pieces of a vase and a broken plate. The vase and plate were both visible in body camera footage when officers visited the apartment June 26, the complaint states.

An autopsy found that Petrich died from blunt head trauma, likely the result of being struck with an object or fist, and "timely medical intervention" could have saved her life.

Court documents state that Jarvis and Petrich had been together for approximately nine months and there had been prior allegations of domestic violence. Petrich also reportedly had expressed fears that Jarvis would kill her.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Tyler Kenefick. Jarvis has been represented by defense attorneys James Perunovich and Jacqueline Kleinendorst.

Petrich grew up in the Kelly Lake area of Hibbing and spent much of her adult life working as a certified nursing assistant for Alzheimer's patients at assisted-living facilities, according to an obituary. The family described her as a "kind spirit who took joy in caring for people."

"The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kari Jo Petrich and hopes this resolution will provide them with some amount of closure in the tragic loss of their loved one," County Attorney Kim Maki said in a statement.