News | Local
Hibbing man charged with raping woman

The victim had numerous injuries and stated that she "hurt all over her body so badly" after the Monday assault.

wood gavel with American flag in background
Getty Images
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
January 14, 2023 05:30 AM
HIBBING — A man is accused of raping a woman and threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.

Gregory Allen Hovet II, 31, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The counts allege that he used force and caused injury to the victim while engaging in penetration.

Gregory Allen Hovet II.jpg
Gregory Allen Hovet II

According to a criminal complaint:

The victim called police at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday to report she was raped by Hovet at his apartment. She was bleeding from the assault.

Officers met the woman at a different address and reported that she appeared "upset/crying and disheveled," side-swiping a truck as she attempted to park.

She told officers that she had been texting with Hovet before agreeing to meet up at his residence. When she arrived, he was wearing nothing but boxers, so she assumed he had been sleeping.

They went to his bedroom and were chatting when Hovet suddenly "attacked her by pushing her with both hands onto her back." She said the defendant pulled off her clothes and began forcibly touching her genitals. The victim reported she was in pain, cried out for him to stop and tried to push him away, but he continued.

The woman reported that Hovet then forced oral sex upon her, resulting in her having difficulty breathing. He allegedly remarked, "That's what you get for snitching on (another person)." The context of that quote is not explained in the complaint.

The victim was taken to an emergency room, where bruising or marks were found on her lower back, arms, hands, stomach, legs, thighs and knees. She reported that she "hurt all over her body so badly." An examination also confirmed injuries to her genital area caused by the assault.

courtroom gavel
Local
SEE ALSO: Duluth area man accused of sexually abusing 2 minors
The 40-year-old reportedly came forward to police and confessed to the crimes.
January 13, 2023 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

St. Louis County prosecutor Jeff Vlatkovich noted that Hovet has an extensive criminal record, with at least five felony convictions — three for methamphetamine possession and one each for assaulting a police officer and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Judge Robert Friday approved the prosecutor's request to set bail at $100,000, given the defendant's history, "serious allegations of harm" to the victim and public safety concerns.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum of 25 years in prison. An offender with no history is expected to face approximately 12 years, but Hovet's prior felonies could lead to a longer term, if he is convicted.

His next appearance was set for Thursday.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
