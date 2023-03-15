Hibbing man accused of sexually abusing child

HIBBING — A man faces two felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a young child.

Samuel David Johnson, 32, of Hibbing, was arraigned Monday in State District Court on counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct related to a victim under the age of 13.

Samuel David Johnson

According to a criminal complaint:

The child, who was known to Johnson, described the alleged abuse to a forensic services specialist at a child advocacy center in February. She detailed a number of times when she said Johnson physically hurt her, including one occasion in which he covered her mouth with his hand to the point that she had difficulty breathing.

The girl went on to tell the interviewer that Johnson had touched both her breast and genital areas, describing pain and stating that "it felt disgusting."

Johnson, in a statement to a Hibbing police investigator, allegedly admitted to covering the victim's mouth at one point to prevent her from screaming but said he's "not the only one at fault here." He denied other allegations of physical and sexual abuse and explained that he had once touched her while helping her with something, which she may have "misunderstood" as "something inappropriate."

Judge Andrew Peterson set unconditional bail at $100,000 and referred Johnson for supervised release. Records indicate he was released from the St. Louis County Jail on Wednesday with conditions including electronic monitoring, completion of a diagnostic assessment and no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18 without approval from a probation officer.

Court records show a prior felony conviction for terroristic threats on Johnson's record. He could expect to face at least 12 years in prison under state sentencing guidelines if convicted of the first-degree charge.

Johnson is scheduled to make his next court appearance Thursday.