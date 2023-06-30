Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Hibbing man accused of child sexual abuse

A prosecutor will seek an above-guideline prison term.

courtroom gavel
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 9:00 AM

HIBBING — A man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over the course of nearly two years.

Raymond Boy Strong, 50, of Hibbing, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of child under the age of 14.

Raymond Boy Strong.jpg
Raymond Boy Strong

A criminal complaint states that the victim, who was known to Strong, told officials that the abuse occurred "many, many times" between roughly September 2021 and June 2023. She reported that Strong would ask her to come over to "clean his house," which she soon learned to mean that he was going to sexually assault her.

The complaint lists four specific incidents described the victim in which she Strong touched her inappropriately and/or forced her to engage in sexual intercourse.

St. Louis County prosecutor Aaron Welch also filed notice that he would seek an above-guideline sentence if Strong is convicted, citing the "victim's particular vulnerability due to trust" and "multiple forms of sexual penetration."

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Sanford Medical Center
Health
Sanford files countersuit after claims it delivered torso to Fargo medical waste disposal company
Sanford claimed Monarch Waste Technologies filed its own lawsuit as part of retaliation against the hospital taking control of the situation and giving notice to terminate contracts, spokesman says.
June 29, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
3926869+courts.jpg
Minnesota
Detroit man sentenced to 5 years for Red Lake fentanyl trafficking operation
Scot Lamonte Watkins Jr. has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release
June 29, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender
The Duluth man has been serving as pastor of the church in the town of Superior since September 2022, according to court records.
June 28, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for June 28, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
June 28, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4033159+Police-Lights.jpg
Local
Police investigate death of Iron Range man found in freezer
The older-style chest freezer is a type that locks automatically when closed.
June 28, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mille Lacs County Justice Center
Minnesota
Former Mille Lacs law enforcement officer guilty of sexually assaulting a child
Russell James Bankey, 75, was convicted on 1 count of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.
June 28, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
Gavel
Minnesota
Twin Cities airport worker charged with recording video in restroom stalls
Prosecutors allege in a criminal complaint that on Feb. 16, a worker who was about to use an employee restroom on the lower level of the E concourse spotted a cell phone under the stall.
June 28, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
courts2.jpg
Minnesota
3 charged with aiding and abetting after fatal stabbing in Bemidji
James Burnette III, Robert Keezer Jr. and Daniel Keezer have each been charged with second-degree aiding and abetting
June 28, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_4209.jpg
Minnesota
Names released in St. Joseph officer-involved shooting
Jason Patrick Cully, 38, of St. Joseph, was shot once by Stearns County Deputy Tyler Thunstedt, according to the Minnesota BCA. Thunstedt is on standard administrative leave.
June 27, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
062723.N.FF.TorsoDump
North Dakota
Sanford delivered human torso to medical waste facility in Fargo, lawsuit alleges
The torso, which wasn't discovered until staff noticed a "rotten and putrid smell," later disappeared from the facility, the lawsuit said.
June 26, 2023 07:21 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten

A search of court records shows that Strong has prior convictions for first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, contempt of court, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree assault.

A finding of aggravated factors would potentially allow the court to sentence up to the statutory maximum of 30 years on any of the counts.

Judge Robert Friday set Strong's bail at $250,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 6.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673

Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help

Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931

Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7

Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233

Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008

North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924

Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237

Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264

Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453

Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth student housing project delayed again
June 30, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth 'foghorn frolic' planned 40 years ago
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Player poses with bat.
Prep
All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Raye is 'something special'
June 29, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
New restaurant opens at Radisson hotel in Duluth
Business
Revolving door continues at rotating restaurant
June 29, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Pack of Bulldogs ready to hit the open market in NHL free agency
June 30, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens