Hibbing man accused of child sexual abuse

HIBBING — A man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over the course of nearly two years.

Raymond Boy Strong, 50, of Hibbing, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of child under the age of 14.

A criminal complaint states that the victim, who was known to Strong, told officials that the abuse occurred "many, many times" between roughly September 2021 and June 2023. She reported that Strong would ask her to come over to "clean his house," which she soon learned to mean that he was going to sexually assault her.

The complaint lists four specific incidents described the victim in which she Strong touched her inappropriately and/or forced her to engage in sexual intercourse.

St. Louis County prosecutor Aaron Welch also filed notice that he would seek an above-guideline sentence if Strong is convicted, citing the "victim's particular vulnerability due to trust" and "multiple forms of sexual penetration."

A search of court records shows that Strong has prior convictions for first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, contempt of court, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree assault.

A finding of aggravated factors would potentially allow the court to sentence up to the statutory maximum of 30 years on any of the counts.

Judge Robert Friday set Strong's bail at $250,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 6.