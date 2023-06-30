Hibbing man accused of child sexual abuse
A prosecutor will seek an above-guideline prison term.
HIBBING — A man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over the course of nearly two years.
Raymond Boy Strong, 50, of Hibbing, was arraigned Wednesday in State District Court on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of child under the age of 14.
A criminal complaint states that the victim, who was known to Strong, told officials that the abuse occurred "many, many times" between roughly September 2021 and June 2023. She reported that Strong would ask her to come over to "clean his house," which she soon learned to mean that he was going to sexually assault her.
The complaint lists four specific incidents described the victim in which she Strong touched her inappropriately and/or forced her to engage in sexual intercourse.
St. Louis County prosecutor Aaron Welch also filed notice that he would seek an above-guideline sentence if Strong is convicted, citing the "victim's particular vulnerability due to trust" and "multiple forms of sexual penetration."
A search of court records shows that Strong has prior convictions for first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, contempt of court, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process and fifth-degree assault.
A finding of aggravated factors would potentially allow the court to sentence up to the statutory maximum of 30 years on any of the counts.
Judge Robert Friday set Strong's bail at $250,000. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 6.
To get help
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.
National Sexual Assault Hotline:24/7 hotline: 800-656-4673
Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA):serves Duluth, Superior and Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties; 24/7 hotline 800-649-2921; submit a help request at casda.org/get-help
Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA):serves southern St. Louis County; 24/7 hotline 218-726-1931
Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County:serves northern St. Louis County; 218-749-4725; leave a message and an advocate will be contacted 24/7
Family Pathways:serves Carlton and Pine counties; 24/7 hotline 800-338-7233
Support Within Reach:serves Aitkin and Itasca counties; hotline 866-747-5008
North Shore Horizons:serves Lake County; 24/7 hotline 218-834-5924
Violence Prevention Center:serves Cook County; 24/7 hotline 218-387-1237
Friends Against Abuse:serves Koochiching County; 24/7 hotline 888-344-3264
Fond du Lac Reservation:24/7 hotline 218-348-1817
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa:Grand Portage Human Services 218-475-2453
Bois Forte Tribal Government–Victim Services Program:emergency cell 218-248-0067
