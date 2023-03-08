99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hermantown woman dies in snowmobile crash

Kellie Brickson, 52, was riding on a Finland trail Saturday morning.

ambulance.jpg
By Staff reports
March 08, 2023 09:14 AM

FINLAND — A Hermantown woman died in a snowmobile crash Saturday morning on the North Shore State Trail.

Dispatch received a call at 10:58 a.m. about a snowmobile crash on the C.J. Ramstad/North Shore State Trail crossing on Airbase Road, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kellie Brickson, 52, Hermantown, was pronounced dead after being transported to the medical helicopter landing zone at the Clair Nelson Center in Finland.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Rescue Squad, Lake County Ambulance and LifeLink helicopter responded to the scene.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, according to Brickson's obituary .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
