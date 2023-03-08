Hermantown woman dies in snowmobile crash

FINLAND — A Hermantown woman died in a snowmobile crash Saturday morning on the North Shore State Trail.

Dispatch received a call at 10:58 a.m. about a snowmobile crash on the C.J. Ramstad/North Shore State Trail crossing on Airbase Road, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Kellie Brickson, 52, Hermantown, was pronounced dead after being transported to the medical helicopter landing zone at the Clair Nelson Center in Finland.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Rescue Squad, Lake County Ambulance and LifeLink helicopter responded to the scene.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, according to Brickson's obituary .