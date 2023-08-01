Hermantown woman charged with $100,000 theft from school nonprofit

DULUTH — A Hermantown woman has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from a nonprofit that raises funds for elementary school supplies, field trips and other expenses.

Trista Irene Swanson, 43, has been summoned to appear in State District Court on Aug. 21 to face seven felony counts of theft.

Swanson previously served as treasurer of the Hermantown Parent Teacher Organization, an all-volunteer effort that supports students, teachers and classroom initiatives in grades K-4 at Hermantown Elementary School.

She had been under investigation by the Hermantown Police Department since September after other leaders reported that they had discovered hundreds of fraudulent transactions that had drained the organization's funds.

"We went through a lot over the last year," President Cyndi Lewis said Tuesday. "It was very difficult. I'm just glad that the rest of the board has been cleared and that we can move ahead now with getting back to fundraising in the fall and hopefully being able to get back to helping the teachers, because I know they really missed the money that we normally provide last year."

ADVERTISEMENT

Local FROM OCTOBER: Police investigate reported fraud at Hermantown parent-teacher organization The PTO raises money for Hermantown Elementary School students and teachers. Its president told police that a member had spent tens of thousands of dollars on themselves over three years.

Swanson declined comment when reached by the News Tribune. She did not have an attorney listed.

Lewis first met with police Sept. 22, providing bank statements and indicating three PTO officers went through the records together, separating valid transactions from those believed to be fraudulent.

The criminal complaint states that Swanson began her term as treasurer July 23, 2019, and that the previous officer's account privileges were removed at that time. Only Swanson and Lewis had access to the funds.

Lewis told police that there were 369 "individual thefts and overdrafts" over the three years. After a review, police placed the total theft at $103,017.41.

"They determined the defendant stole from the account by writing checks to herself, using the account debit card to withdraw cash directly and by making personal unauthorized purchases," the complaint states. "The defendant proposed budgets to the PTO each year indicating the money was in the account, but it was later learned that the budgets she created were fraudulent and did not represent the actual account balance."

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS







The volunteer leaders also provided police with a recorded phone call in which they confronted the treasurer. Swanson allegedly admitted she had used the funds for unauthorized personal matters but maintained that she and her husband intended to pay it back at some point. Police said there was no record of any attempt by Swanson to reimburse the account.

St. Louis County prosecutor Nate Stumme indicated the seven separate counts "adhere to the statute of limitations and the statutory authority to aggregate theft amounts in periods not to exceed six months."

Lewis previously reported that the organization had to temporarily stop all of its major fundraising efforts, close old bank accounts and open new ones. She indicated Tuesday that it has been a long process to rectify the situation and rebuild the organization but "we're hoping to be able to go back to normal this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're actually doing a completely different fall fundraiser this year that's guaranteed quite a bit of influx for us, just in case fundraising isn't as good as it normally is," Lewis said. "So I know that we'll have a decent chunk to be able to help out this year. But everyone has stuck through this and they're all still on the board. It's taken a really long time, but I'm glad it's finally coming to a head."

The Hermantown PTO is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. It received about $32,000 in 2019, according to the most recent tax filings available on the Internal Revenue Service's website. It spent about $25,000 and ended that year with about $86,000 in reserve.

Superintendent Wayne Whitwam said in October that the district was aware of the investigation and would "provide updates as this moves forward and we are legally allowed." He did not respond to an inquiry Tuesday.