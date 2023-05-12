Hermantown man charged with child sexual abuse

DULUTH — A Hermantown man who was found guilty in 2021 of sexually abusing a child has been charged with assaulting a second victim several years ago.

Robert Lee Stahlman, 39, was arraigned Thursday in State District Court on counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A criminal complaint states that the child, who is known to the defendant, told police Stahlman had raped her multiple times when she was approximately 5-7 years old.

Robert Lee Stahlman

Stahlman remains on probation after a Duluth jury convicted him of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case that was reported to have occurred around the same time. That matter involved a teenager who said she was inappropriately touched by Stahlman, according to court documents.

Judge Leslie Beiers stayed a four-year prison term in favor of seven years of supervised probation, in accordance with state guidelines. However, the sentence also required Stahlman to serve one year at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center and participate in the facility's Sex Offender Program.

Records indicate that another girl also testified in the 2021 trial regarding two incidents years apart in which she said she was touched sexually by Stahlman. The testimony did not pertain directly to the case but was admitted as evidence of other bad acts that tend to show a "motive, intent and plan."

Stahlman remains under supervision until October 2028. However, a conviction on the new case could amount to significant prison time. Guidelines recommend at least 12 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with lengthier terms expected based on criminal history.

Court records show that Stahlman has a handful of other prior convictions, including violations of predatory offender registration requirements and synthetic drug possession.

Bail was set at $100,000, with Stahlman's next appearance on June 6.