50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Here's your chance to evaluate the Duluth Police Department

With a racial bias audit well underway, community feedback will help craft final report on what the agency is doing well and what it needs to change.

Duluth Police Department on patrol
Duluth Police Department squads respond to a call in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Feb. 14.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 6:30 AM

DULUTH — Community members are encouraged to share their opinions on the practices of the Duluth Police Department and its existing accountability measures.

An anonymous survey is open through April 16 as part of an ongoing racial bias audit being conducted by the Crime and Justice Institute. The survey aims to provide insight into how people of color view their relationship with Duluth police officers, their awareness of the Citizen Review Board and the accessibility of the department's complaint process.

People at a meeting table with laptops and face masks
Local
SEE ALSO: 'A systemic issue': The path toward equitable policing in Duluth
Nearly a year after the Duluth NAACP demanded racially proportionate policing in Duluth, the News Tribune asked activists and authorities about what has changed and what is still to be accomplished.
February 12, 2022 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

“This community survey is an essential part of the audit because it allows us to hear directly from members of the community and understand their opinions on police practices, oversight and accountability,” Katie Zafft, lead auditor of the CJI team, said in a statement. “The perspectives of Duluthians must be reflected in the audit for it to provide a fair assessment and effective recommendations for the future.”

Anyone who is at least 16 and lives or spends considerable time in Duluth is eligible to participate in the survey, which takes an estimated 5-10 minutes. Feedback will help guide the final recommendations in the report, which is expected to be released by late summer or early fall.

The audit, which was first set in motion by a number of community groups in 2020, seeks to identify the department's strengths and weaknesses and identify "what it needs to change in order to follow best practices in equitable policing and strong accountability measures."

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Police Department on patrol
Local
SEE ALSO: 'A big step forward': Duluth police stop data provides new insight for officers, activists
Officials hope the first-of-its-kind report will build trust in the community. But activists say accountability requires more than just transparency.
February 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

The process is also expected to collect a significant amount of data on police practices and review various policies and procedures. The city awarded CJI the contract worth up to $273,465.

A link to the survey and additional information is available at duluthmn.gov/police/public-reports-and-transparency/racial-bias-audit.

A community discussion is also planned as part of the audit process Friday, April 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the American Indian Community Housing Organization, 202 W. Second St. Individual input will be confidential, but a summary will be incorporated into the final report.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Harbor House executive director charged with theft
The criminal complaint alleges Chelsea Branley pocketed cash rent and used Harbor House credit cards for unauthorized personal expenses.
April 05, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Winona LaDuke
Minnesota
Winona LaDuke steps down as leader of environmental group Honor the Earth
The announcement comes days after the organization lost a $750,000 sexual harassment lawsuit to a former employee
April 05, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for April 5, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
April 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A Native American woman with shoulder length, dark hair wears dangling earrings and a beaded vest over a denim shirt.
Minnesota
Honor the Earth, led by Winona LaDuke, loses sexual harassment case to former employee
The Native American environmental organization must pay $750,000 to Margaret "Molly" Campbell, who claimed a co-worker made inappropriate and sexually charged comments toward her.
April 03, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
012523.N.FF.ADOPTIONFOLO
News
From government accountability to adoptions, local news can make a difference
Local journalists are uniquely positioned to influence change by bringing issues to the public's attention. This article is a part of Trust Week, a Forum Communications series.
April 03, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Kaity Young
040423.N.DNT.SexAssaultReformC1.jpg
Local
Duluth leaders highlight sexual assault reforms
Advocates say changes in state law, an evolution of police practices and the addition of new victim resources all help build confidence for those who come forward.
April 03, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Judge to rule in Duluth sex abuse case of ex-NFL player
Tom Burke has pleaded not guilty and asked a judge to dismiss the charge short of trial.
April 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
New York newspapers are displayed at a newsstand following former U.S. President Donald Trump's indictment in New York
National
Trump lawyer says ex-president will not be handcuffed when he surrenders
"I don't know how all this is going to go down. There's no textbook to see how you arraign a former president of the United States in criminal court," Tacopina said.
March 31, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
Crystal Marie Wilson WEB.jpg
Minnesota
Deer River woman sentenced to 36 years for murder, arson
Crystal Wilson pleaded guilty in October to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson in the death of Bradley Reymann
March 30, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
johnson,jacob colt.png
Local
Alleged killer to face Duluth trial in North Shore dismemberment case
A judge granted a change of venue in the case of Jacob Johnson, of Superior, citing a co-defendant's recent trial and logistical challenges in Cook County.
March 29, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Paulucci Enterprises announced move 40 years ago
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: New Essentia hospital will feature ‘pandemic mode’
April 05, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Members of the Iron Mosquitos robotics team stand on the robotics playing floor with a blue banner.
Local
3 Northland teams set sights on robotics world championships
April 05, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A deer eats from a tree limb
Northland Outdoors
As winter drags on in Minnesota, more deer will die
April 06, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
ArenaLeague_1.jpeg
Sports
NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown announces Duluth to receive Arena League team
April 05, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
A train engine passes over a swing bridge in winter during the twilight hour, with a lit ski hill visible behind it
Minnesota
Bills contain funding for Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail
April 05, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
waves crashing in snowstorm
Weather
Shovel out, Northland, then prepare for a heatwave
April 05, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers