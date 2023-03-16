Heavy snow expected starting Thursday afternoon for Twin Ports

DULUTH — Expected snowfall totals have been reduced, but the winter storm forecast for the Northland is still on track to bring heavy snow to the region Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning for the Arrowhead region of Minnesota, including Duluth, from 10 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday. A winter storm warning also is in effect for the northern tier of counties in Wisconsin and into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula from 10 a.m Thursday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Expected snowfall totals have been reduced, but the storm is still expected to bring 6-8 inches of snow to the Twin Ports and up to 18 inches in the South Shore snowbelt. Contributed / National Weather Service

The Twin Ports area is now forecast to see 6-8 inches of new snow starting late Thursday morning with snowfall rates increasing in the afternoon, with a lull expected overnight and then snow Friday into Saturday.

The South Shore snowbelt near Lake Superior could see 12-18 inches with lake-effect snow continuing into early Saturday.

Strong north winds could create whiteout conditions for parts of the North and South shores.

A winter storm warning - the areas in pink - is in effect for Minnesota's Arrowhead region and the northern tier of counties in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Snow is expected to start Thursday afternoon with a lull overnight with more snow Friday. A winter weather advisory -the area shaded in blue - is in effect for other parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin where lesser snowfall is expected. Contributed / National Weather Service

Because the snow is expected to be especially heavy and wet, the Weather Service warns that it could add significant snow loads to already stressed structures. Duluth has seen more than 114 inches of snow already this winter with about 3 feet still on the ground. Some areas of the Northland are reporting 4 feet of snow on the ground, the Weather Service noted.

After a high in the mid-30s Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs in the lower 20s Friday, the mid-20s on Saturday and mid-30s on Sunday.