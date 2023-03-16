6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Heavy snow expected starting Thursday afternoon for Twin Ports

Expected snowfall totals are reduced for most areas.

Vehicles stop to let a person cross a street
Vehicles stop to let a person cross West Michigan Street in Duluth during the snowstorm March 1.
Dan Williamson / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:08 AM

DULUTH — Expected snowfall totals have been reduced, but the winter storm forecast for the Northland is still on track to bring heavy snow to the region Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning for the Arrowhead region of Minnesota, including Duluth, from 10 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday. A winter storm warning also is in effect for the northern tier of counties in Wisconsin and into Michigan’s Upper Peninsula from 10 a.m Thursday to 1 a.m. Saturday.

snowstorm totals
Expected snowfall totals have been reduced, but the storm is still expected to bring 6-8 inches of snow to the Twin Ports and up to 18 inches in the South Shore snowbelt.
Contributed / National Weather Service

The Twin Ports area is now forecast to see 6-8 inches of new snow starting late Thursday morning with snowfall rates increasing in the afternoon, with a lull expected overnight and then snow Friday into Saturday.

The South Shore snowbelt near Lake Superior could see 12-18 inches with lake-effect snow continuing into early Saturday.

Strong north winds could create whiteout conditions for parts of the North and South shores.

ADVERTISEMENT

wnter storm
A winter storm warning - the areas in pink - is in effect for Minnesota's Arrowhead region and the northern tier of counties in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Snow is expected to start Thursday afternoon with a lull overnight with more snow Friday. A winter weather advisory -the area shaded in blue - is in effect for other parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin where lesser snowfall is expected.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Because the snow is expected to be especially heavy and wet, the Weather Service warns that it could add significant snow loads to already stressed structures. Duluth has seen more than 114 inches of snow already this winter with about 3 feet still on the ground. Some areas of the Northland are reporting 4 feet of snow on the ground, the Weather Service noted.

After a high in the mid-30s Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop, with highs in the lower 20s Friday, the mid-20s on Saturday and mid-30s on Sunday.

GasMeter.jpg
Local
ALSO READ: Duluth advises residents to clear snow from gas meters, vents
Snow and ice buildups could result in danger.
March 13, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Pluto is no longer a planet because of a necessary definition
March 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow and cold to finish out this week
March 16, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Man shovels as man behind moves snow blower.
Weather
More heavy, wet snow Thursday into Friday for much of Northland
March 15, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ginka Tarnowski.jpg
Local
Tarnowski to enter race for Duluth City Council's 5th District
March 15, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Group of people in casual winter gear, standing in the lobby of a theater and smiling as they pose for a photo.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: Duluth Playhouse class peeks behind scenes
March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A woman smiling while standing inside of a restaurant
Business
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake now open
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team prepares for National Championship game against Ohio State
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Behind the scenes of Frozen Fours with the NCAA's Mark Bedics
March 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens