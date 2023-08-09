Hanson on top in Duluth City Council District 4 race; Swenson, Witherspoon may see recount

DULUTH — The general election race for the Duluth City Council District 4 seat appears to be between Howie Hanson and Tara Swenson, though the close race might prompt a recount with Salaam Witherspoon in a close third.

The incumbent, Hannah Alstead, did not run for reelection after she was appointed to the seat following the death of Renee Van Nett in 2022. The Fourth District represents Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights neighborhoods.

Swenson received 767 votes, or 30.59% of the vote; Hanson received 754 votes, or 30.08% of the vote; and Salaam Witherspoon received 732 votes, or 29.2% with all seven precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to preliminary results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.

This race is not eligible for a publicly funded recount as the votes cast between second and third candidates is more than one quarter of 1% of the total votes counted for that office, according to Minnesota Statute 204C.36.

"I'm excited and honored. It was a very intense race," said Swenson when reached by phone Tuesday evening. "I was told when I started to run that as a first time candidate, I likely wouldn't win, but I've beaten those odds. And I'm shocked because I went from third to first place with just one precinct."

Swenson, 34, is a human resources professional from the Piedmont neighborhood who has volunteered with FUSE Leadership Duluth, and served on the Duluth Charter Commission. In her candidate profile, Swenson previously stated that she wants to see “better access to groceries and public transportation” in Lincoln Park, while other areas need improvements to roads and infrastructure. She noted the district is “one of the most diverse” in the city and that she wants to “make sure we have a sense of community, safety, services and amenities for everyone.”

"The infamous editorial team at the News Tribune got it wrong," said Hanson when reached by phone Tuesday evening. "They supported the candidate who came in third and they got it wrong. They should have done more research." He would not provide further comments about the election result.

Hanson, 68, is a semi-retired longtime resident and business owner who has previously served on the council representing the district and previously ran against Renee Van Nett. Hanson previously stated in his candidate profile that he plans to “co-author a resolution to cap annual rent increases in Duluth” in his first or second council meeting if elected. He said he wants to see more capital improvements in Piedmont and Duluth Heights and to see Enger Park Golf Course remain open in 2024.

Witherspoon wasn't sure Tuesday evening if she is going to seek a recount, but added that she "felt good" about the campaign.

"I'm thankful for everyone who voted for me and I came in just shy of 20 votes. That's pretty good. I wasn't running for myself — I was running for the people," Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon, 38, is a community outreach specialist who lives in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Witherspoon listed her greatest concerns for the district as “housing affordability, community health care and education” in her candidate profile. Regarding the redevelopment in District 4, Witherspoon said she believes that “more voices need to be heard across the district.”

“One solution might work in Lincoln Park, the same might not work in Piedmont Heights or Duluth Heights," she said.

The other candidates who ran for the seat included Nathaniel Rankin, who received 5.94% of the vote, and Bruce Firmin Woodman, who received 4.19% of the vote.