Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Grand Rapids paper mill workers to strike

Production at UPM Blandin will stop, as 166 members of the union begin a work stoppage Saturday morning.

A zebra-print SUV in front of a big pile of logs
A sport utility vechicle painted like a zebra creates contrasting patterns as it drives past a huge pile of logs near the intersection of 3rd St. N.W. and 12th Ave N.W. in Grand Rapids in 2008. The logs were slated to be made into paper at the UPM Blandin Paper Mill.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 10:42 PM

GRAND RAPIDS — Paper mill workers will go on strike Saturday after union members voted to authorize a work stoppage.

Jeff Oveson, president of Teamsters Local 346, which represents workers at the UPM Blandin paper mill, said all 166 union members are set to strike.

In an email, Oveson said wages, a two-tier wage and benefit system for newer employees, and supervisors performing their work are among the sticking points in contract negotiations.

The mill employs approximately 230 people and can produce up to 230,000 metric tons of coated magazine papers per year, according to the mill’s website.

An email to UPM seeking comment Friday night was not immediately returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement to Northern News Now, UPM Blandin officials said production at the mill “will cease for the time being.”

“The Company is committed to engaging in the negotiation process with the Teamsters Local 346 membership,” the company told the TV station. “We remain hopeful that we can move forward and reach an agreement.”

Two decades ago, the Blandin mill employed 800 workers on four machines that manufactured paper.

3762360+09jan03_001.jpeg
Business
UPM laying off about 150 workers at Blandin mill in Grand Rapids
About 150 people will lose their jobs at the Blandin mill in Grand Rapids as owner UPM Paper said Tuesday it is closing one of its paper machines. Finland-based UPM said in a news release that it will "permanently close paper machine 5 at UPM Bla...
Oct 24, 2017
 · 
By  News Tribune

But as demand waned, the company closed two machines in 2003, laying off 300 people. Another 150 people were laid off in 2017 when another machine closed.

Today, just one machine at the mill remains.

The mill is a major employer in the area and is a significant part of the local tax base.

The Blandin mill was built in 1901, and in 1977 it was sold to Fletcher Challenge Canada. Helsinki, Finland-based UPM bought Blandin Paper Co. in 1997.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
What To Read Next
military transport plane during air show
Local
Photos and video: Duluth Airshow preview and a flight in 'Fat Albert'
1h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Kortney Stroik changes the parameters of the code on a laptop to steer the rover in a new pattern to clear rocks from an imaginary base on Mars. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Local
Duluth School Board to consider adding technology funding referendum to November ballot
6h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
Duluth man accused of raping woman after Snapchat meetup
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
men play semi-professional soccer outside
Sports
Duluth FC follows winning formula into conference finals
11h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
woman in skirt stands underneath arched hallway reading "284"
Members Only
Business
Park Point's Train Car Retreat full of history
16h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
four orange and yellow winged insects cling to plant
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: European skippers common locally in midsummer
17h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Crescent Lake, Superior National Forest
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Here are some wild alternatives to Boundary Waters trips — no permit needed
17h ago
 · 
By  John Myers