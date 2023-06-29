Grand Rapids nonprofit calls for review of failed mill plan

GRAND RAPIDS — The head of a northern Minnesota nonprofit wants state leaders to review the failure of a high-profile mill project.

The Blandin Foundation, which is based in Grand Rapids and aims to help rural communities in the region, called on Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday to commission an “after-action review” of the Huber mill project in nearby Cohasset.

“Rural Minnesota is home to the manufacturing, mining, lumber and agricultural industries which have played a vital role in the state’s economy, Tuleah Palmer, the foundation’s president and CEO, wrote in a June 28 letter to Walz. "As the host of these industries and a steward of millions of acres of Minnesota's natural resources, sovereign Native nations and rural communities have a critical role to play in planning for the state's energy transition.

"It is from this vantage point that I respectfully request your administration commission an independent after-action review of the Huber project in Cohasset, Minnesota, to inform and prepare the state for its continued energy transition," Palmer wrote. "Those participating in the review must represent a broad cross section of the impacted interests to ensure a fair and comprehensive analysis. The objective of the review team should be to support sustainable energy models and resilient workforce structures.”

Palmer was unavailable for comment Thursday. Staff in Walz’s office did not immediately return a News Tribune request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Announced in June 2021 by North Carolina-based Huber Engineered Woods, the mill would have produced oriented-strand board on a 400-acre site adjacent to Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center and about a mile from Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe land. Tribal leaders claimed they weren’t consulted about the project before it was announced.

Citing delays, Huber leaders pulled out of the project three days after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Cohasset officials did not adequately prove that an environmental impact statement wasn’t necessary before state permits could be considered. Such a statement could take about a year to complete.

The company and its supporters sought to avoid an environmental impact statement from the start.

A facility of Huber’s size, 800,000 square feet, would typically trigger an environmental impact statement, but the Minnesota Legislature passed a law that specifically exempts the project from such a study.

The project would have meant an estimated 158 jobs in the area, where the longstanding logging industry has been flagging and the Bowell plant is set to go coal-free by 2035. State leaders readied millions worth of loans and other economic incentives for the mill.

A 2021 environmental assessment worksheet — a precursor to a potential environmental impact statement — prepared on Huber’s behalf found that the mill would produce about 446,000 tons of carbon dioxide and its equivalents into the atmosphere, which would have made it about the 12th-largest emitter of such gases in Minnesota.

An updated review indicated that there is enough aspen in the state to support the mill, and that the mill would offset its carbon emissions by burning waste wood and storing carbon in its products.