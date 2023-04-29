Grand Rapids man dies in semi crash, fire on Highway 53

NEW INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 53 and Minnesota Highway 33 after the semi truck hauling a tanker he was driving overturned on a curve and caught fire.

Xavier Ryan Henson died in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 2019 Peterbilt semi was northbound on Highway 33, but Henson was unable to navigate the curve at the Highway 53 junction. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned and caught fire just before 1 p.m. April 29, according to the state's incident report.

The highways were both closed for several hours Saturday afternoon, but had reopened to traffic by 4 p.m., according to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department in a Facebook post.

The fire emitted heavy clouds of black smoke, according to several videos and photos shared by eyewitnesses on social media, including the Grand Lake Fire Department.

The St. Louis County Sheriff, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Alborn Fire Department, 148th Air Guard Fire, Grand Lake Fire Department, Canosia Fire Department, Hermantown Fire Department, and Cloquet Area Fire District responded to the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

No passengers or other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.