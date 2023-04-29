99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Rapids man dies in semi crash, fire on Highway 53

The 31-year-old was killed when the truck left the road on a curve, overturned and caught fire.

Fire truck
Contributed / Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
Today at 6:20 PM

NEW INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 53 and Minnesota Highway 33 after the semi truck hauling a tanker he was driving overturned on a curve and caught fire.

Xavier Ryan Henson died in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 2019 Peterbilt semi was northbound on Highway 33, but Henson was unable to navigate the curve at the Highway 53 junction. The vehicle left the roadway, overturned and caught fire just before 1 p.m. April 29, according to the state's incident report.

The highways were both closed for several hours Saturday afternoon, but had reopened to traffic by 4 p.m., according to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department in a Facebook post.

The fire emitted heavy clouds of black smoke, according to several videos and photos shared by eyewitnesses on social media, including the Grand Lake Fire Department.

The St. Louis County Sheriff, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Alborn Fire Department, 148th Air Guard Fire, Grand Lake Fire Department, Canosia Fire Department, Hermantown Fire Department, and Cloquet Area Fire District responded to the scene.

No passengers or other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
