Grand Rapids business owner describes 'unimaginable' toll of sister's embezzlement

GRAND RAPIDS — Having dedicated his entire 42-year career to the family business, Rusty Eichorn figured he could retire this year at age 60.

Instead, he was forced in recent years to liquidate more than $500,000 in retirement savings and sell off at least $200,000 worth of prized personal possessions — an airport hangar, snowmobiles and a gun collection — to meet payroll and keep the doors open Glen's Army Navy Store, a 76-year fixture in Grand Rapids.

Eichorn, well-known in the community for his business and political roles, now gets around in a $2,500 car and expects to work at least another five years before achieving a more modest retirement as a result of a yearslong embezzlement scheme perpetrated by his own sister.

"I still can’t comprehend how my own sister could look me in the eye saying how sorry she felt for me as I was handing over checks to the store for $50, $100 or even $150,000 to keep the store going day-to-day and week-to-week, and all while she was my highest-paid hourly employee with full benefits," Eichorn told a judge. "All of the money she stole from me and my store was used to fuel her smoking, drinking and gambling habits at my expense."

Lynda Chris Gillson, 65, maintained her innocence in entering an Alford plea to a felony theft charge in October, but she agreed to repay $78,500 in restitution to the family business under the terms of a plea agreement with the Itasca County Attorney's Office.

Judge Korey Wahwassuck on Tuesday approved the settlement, placing the Grand Rapids woman on five years of supervised probation. Gillson was granted a stay of imposition, which would allow the conviction to be deemed a misdemeanor upon successful compliance with all conditions.

Eichorn told the News Tribune that he is relieved to finally put an end to the six-year saga, but he has a hard time seeing justice in a case that has taken "an unimaginable emotional and mental and financial toll on me."

Gillson, who served as sole bookkeeper for the family business, was originally charged with nine felonies and accused of stealing $201,066 over a three-year period. The suspected theft was first reported to the Grand Rapids Police Department in November 2018.

Eichorn provided authorities with three years worth of financial records, which showed numerous checks written out for "change," and authorities said it appeared Gillson had been taking cash directly from deposit envelopes under an old merchandising system.

A review of Gillson's banking records discovered she had deposited many checks in matching amounts to those written out for "change" at the store, according to a criminal complaint.

Police discovered Gillson had at least 12 active credit cards from 2016-2018, making significant payments during that time that "nearly equal or surpass Gillson's legitimate income during these years."

She also "spent heavily" at area casinos and, at one point, on a trip to Las Vegas. At White Oak Casino in Deer River, her player's club card indicated she wagered $136,556 in 2017 alone, losing more than $10,500 by year's end.

"Due to the fluid nature of cash, Gillson's responsibility in handling Glen's monies, and her expenses far in excess of her legitimate income, it is also believed that much more was taken by Gillson during these time periods that was not deposited into her bank account, as reflected in the losses to the store," the complaint noted.

Gillson reportedly admitted to police that she had a gambling problem, but denied stealing money from Glen's and missing deposits were actually cash advances or convenience checks as she had "gotten financially in over her head with credit cards."

In entering the Alford plea, Gillson did not accept responsibility for the crime but acknowledged that sufficient evidence exists for a judge or jury to find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Eichorn said the theft had a compounding negative effect on his business. He said $200,000 of working capital should normally translate into roughly $350,000 in sales every four months.

"You make 10 or 20 grand after you pay all your bills, and then you do it again," he said. "That's how we work. It's like pulling the wheels out from under the cart."

Eichorn said he incurred $300,000 in income taxes and penalties from the withdrawal of retirement funds, went without salary and 401(k) investments for two years, spent some $50,000 on staff resources to sort out the store's finances and must pay back a $25,000 dishonest employee insurance claim.

"We have reemerged, and we're bigger and stronger than we ever had been," Eichorn said, indicating he never missed payroll or resorted to layoffs. "But I refer to it as quite a haircut."

Glen's opened in 1946, and it has been operated by the Eichorn family since 1974. Rusty Eichorn, the current owner, also served 14 years as an Itasca County commissioner and is the uncle of state Sen. Justin Eichorn.

Gillson is prohibited from gambling or consuming alcohol or drugs while on probation, among other conditions. Her restitution payment will eventually come from the estate of their 88-year-old mother, who Eichorn said is in good health at an assisted living and memory care facility.

"The sad thing about this deal is that it's my sister," he said. "I never suspected that she would be doing something like that. I figured there has to be another hole somewhere to plug, and there just wasn't."