Grand Marais restaurant burns

GRAND MARAIS — Firefighters were battling a blaze at a downtown restaurant Monday.

Sydney's Frozen Custard & Wood-Fired Pizza, 14 Broadway Ave., Grand Marais, caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. and the building was quickly engulfed, WTIP North Shore Community Radio reported.

The restaurant overlooks Lake Superior's East Bay and is one of the last businesses before reaching Artist Point.

In a news release Monday afternoon, Cook County officials asked the public to stay away from the scene.

"There is an active structure fire in downtown Grand Marais. Residents are asked to stay clear of the area. This is an ongoing investigation. The smoke and gases from this fire are extremely dangerous. Please stay clear so our first responders have room to do their job and keep everyone safe," the news release said.

The owner of Sydney's could not immediately be reached by the News Tribune.

Red Pine Realty is next door to Sydney's, and was likely spared fire damage, said owner and broker Mike Raymond, but he does expect some smoke damage.

Raymond, a pilot, told the News Tribune on Monday that he couldn't get close to the scene, so he flew above it to take a look.

"The fire looks like it's probably close to contained," Raymond said just after 1 p.m. "Smokes down a bit, and a good portion of the lakeside part of the building would be burned out."

Nina Simonowicz, owner of North Shore Visitor, told the News Tribune on Monday that she was driving into town when she saw the white smoke billowing from Artist Point.

She was reminded of the town's other day-after-Easter fire. On April 13, 2020, a fire fueled by gusting wind destroyed Picnic & Pine, White Pine North and The Crooked Spoon Cafe.

"We have holes in our community," Simonowicz said. "So I think it's really sad because it's a little more vibrancy that's gone."