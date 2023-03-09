Grand Marais man dead after alleged altercation

GRAND MARAIS — A 78-year-old Grand Marais man reportedly died after an altercation with a man known to him Wednesday.

At approximately 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to 1109 E. Fifth St. and found the victim, who was suffering head trauma, according to a news release from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. The man later died.

The suspect, 28, reported the altercation to the sheriff's office and is lodged in the Cook County Jail, the news release said.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending official confirmation and notification of next-of-kin.

The News Tribune generally does not name criminal suspects until they have been formally charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to investigate.