Glensheen murders still intrigue

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the June 25, 2017, edition of the News Tribune. It has been lightly edited for today's readers.

DULUTH — It was in 1968 that the Congdon family gave its estate — Glensheen — to the University of Minnesota Duluth so the Congdon legacy would live on.

Chester A. Congdon, an attorney, businessman and state legislator around the turn of the last century, made his fortune in the mining industry. He and his wife, Clara, built their elegant English manor on the shore of Lake Superior from 1905-08, using skilled craftsmen and fine materials from around the world. Sixty years later, with most of the mansion's 39 rooms little-used, their descendants deeded the house and grounds to the university. But it was on the condition that Elisabeth Congdon — Chester's last surviving child — would be allowed to live out her years there.

Her life at Glensheen ended abruptly on June 27, 1977, when the ailing, 83-year-old heiress was killed in the mansion along with her night nurse, Velma Pietila, 67. Elisabeth Congdon's adopted daughter and son-in-law quickly became suspects in a murder plot. For years, the case grabbed headlines statewide, becoming one of the most publicized homicides in Minnesota's history.

So it was no surprise that when Glensheen, at 3300 London Road, opened for public tours in 1979, people flocked there because of the murders. To this day, the case continues to draw visitors, overshadowing the broader Congdon story, Glensheen Director Dan Hartman told the News Tribune in 2017. Up to 30% of people who tour the historic 27,000-square-foot mansion and grounds come because of the murders, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elisabeth Congdon was smothered in her bed on June 27, 1977. File / Duluth News Tribune

Because of that, most Duluthians aren't aware of the Congdon family's contributions. They don't know that Chester Congdon helped develop the Mesabi Iron Range. They don't know that he envisioned a scenic North Shore drive and bought, then donated land for what is today Scenic Highway 61. They don't know he created Congdon Park along Tischer Creek in Duluth's East End and donated the park to the city for public use.

People don't know because of a tragic one-day event in 1977, Hartman said.

Intrigue endures

Still, it's no wonder that the Glensheen murders continue to fascinate. The case had all the ingredients of an old-fashioned whodunit — wealth, greed, betrayal, even a mansion and a candlestick murder weapon.

Moreover, the Congdon name was well-known in Duluth. Chester Congdon had been part of the city's early leaders who helped shape the city and region. There's Congdon Boulevard, Congdon Park, the Congdon Park neighborhood and Congdon Park Elementary School.

The onslaught of headlines began when Elisabeth Congdon was found smothered in her bed. Pietila's badly beaten body was on the second-floor landing. Investigators quickly focused on Elisabeth's spendthrift daughter, Marjorie Caldwell, 44, and ne'er-do-well son-in-law Roger Caldwell, 43, in a murder scheme to speed up her inheritance. Marjorie, deep in debt, stood to inherit $8.2 million after her mother's death.

"The murders made national news not just in the aftermath of the crime, but throughout the trials that followed," said Tony Dierckins, who writes and publishes books on local history. "Perhaps it was because Elisabeth Congdon had long been a beloved member of the community for her charitable practices. Perhaps it was because the headlines described her as an 'heiress.' You know, people are intrigued by the lives of the wealthy. Both trials were moved outside of Duluth. This wasn't just a Duluth story; this was a Minnesota story."

Nurse Velma Pietila was killed on the mansion's staircase. File / Duluth News Tribune

Both Marjorie and Roger Caldwell were charged in the slayings. A jury found Roger Caldwell guilty of first-degree murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison. His wife, who was in Colorado at the time of the slayings, was found innocent of murder conspiracy. Because of a discredited piece of evidence, Roger's conviction was thrown out, and his case was sent back for retrial. Instead of another trial, Roger Caldwell walked free in a controversial plea bargain. In exchange for guilty pleas to second-degree murder, he was sentenced to time served.

With no eyewitnesses, it was a circumstantial case that never got totally wrapped up — which added to its intrigue. Lingering doubts and unanswered questions remained. Despite Marjorie Caldwell's acquittal, many people continued to believe she was the brains behind the murder and that she got her husband to do it by promising him a large chunk of her inheritance. To the frustration of authorities, Roger's controversial plea bargain didn't reveal anything new, nor did he implicate Marjorie. The picture was further muddied when he committed suicide five years later, leaving a note saying, "I didn't kill those girls."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Marjorie continued to make news, leaving a trail of bigamy, arson, fraud, prison time and more suspicious deaths. Books have been written about the case and about her. "Glensheen," a musical about the case, was a sold-out hit at the History Theatre in St. Paul in 2015 and 2016 and will be back for a third run this summer.

For some members of the Congdon family, the murders remain painful, even after 40 years, while others have put it behind them, said Thomas Congdon, the last surviving grandson of Chester and Clara Congdon.

"To some degree, some mending has happened, some healing," he said. "People's feelings and concerns have improved but not our attitude toward Marjorie. There's no forgiveness that I know of."

Marjorie Caldwell was suspected but never convicted of plotting her mother's murder. File / Duluth News Tribune

The Congdon family holds reunions every four or five years in places around the country where Chester Congdon had homes or business ventures. In 2010, it was held at Glensheen. Ropes that section off rooms came down, and they were able to use the house like it was a private home again.

At the reunions, the murders aren't talked about, Congdon said. He isn't aware of any family members having contact with Marjorie in decades. But when one of her daughters attended the last reunion, some were very happy to see her, he said.

Marjorie, now using the last name Hagen, lives in Tucson, Arizona. Reached by phone in June 2017, she declined an interview with the News Tribune.

Trying case

John DeSanto, the assistant St. Louis County attorney who prosecuted both Caldwell trials, was just 30 years old when it all began. For the next two years, it would consume his life and the life of Gary Waller, the Duluth police sergeant who led the investigation. They were up against two prominent Twin Cities attorneys — Ron Meshbesher representing Marjorie Caldwell and Doug Thomson defending Roger Caldwell.

"I learned in the school of hard knocks, with two of the best criminal defense lawyers ever in Minnesota," DeSanto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both DeSanto and Waller, who endured days of cross-examination during the trials, would go on to define events in their careers as BC (before Caldwell) and AC (after Caldwell).

Roger Caldwell, Marjorie Caldwell's husband, pleaded guilty to the killings. File / Duluth News Tribune

At the time, Roger Caldwell's three-month trial in 1978 was the longest criminal trial in the state's history, only to be topped by Marjorie Caldwell's 3½-month trial in 1979, according to DeSanto. Both trials were moved out of Duluth because of pretrial publicity.

DeSanto, who became a state district court judge after 35 years as a St. Louis County prosecutor, would continue to be associated with the Congdon case despite his handling of numerous other homicides. But, he says, his connection to the Congdon cases never was a burden.

"I don't mind talking about it 'til this day," he said. "It was part of my life as a prosecutor. But I don't want to emphasize that. It was a tragedy because two women died who should not have died. There's a greed and outright evil in this world."

In the late 1980s, DeSanto teamed up with Waller and former News Tribune reporter Gail Feichtinger to start working on the book, "Will to Murder: The True Story Behind the Crimes & Trials Surrounding the Glensheen Killings." It was published in 2003 and dedicated to the two victims. Three revised editions followed, largely to update Marjorie Caldwell's continuing saga. The book is published by Dierckins' Zenith City Press.

"We've sold about 80,000 copies since 2003, and most regional books sell fewer than 3,000 copies in their lifetime," Dierckins said in 2017. "It is selling strong."

Movie attempts

The book is comprehensive, with insiders' accounts of the Glensheen murders, the events leading up to it and the aftermath, and that has spurred interest in turning it into a movie.

"Several production companies, from documentarians to makers of feature films, some based in Minnesota, others in Los Angeles, have approached us about some sort of film," Dierckins said. "None of these have panned out, mostly because of costs. The production companies simply weren't able to attract the investors to raise the funds necessary."

John DeSanto, seen here in the late 1970s, prosecuted the murder cases. Contributed / Zenith City Press

Among them was Duluth native Michael Laskin, now an an actor, producer and lecturer in Los Angeles.

About 10 years ago, Laskin and a business partner in Minneapolis wanted to produce a small, independent film based on the book.

"The elements had everything - privilege, wealth, madness," he said. "We thought it was a great idea for a film."

When he was growing up in Duluth, Laskin's family moved to a house near the big mansions in the Congdon Park neighborhood. It was then he became aware that there were some very wealthy people living in Duluth, including the Congdons.

"They were in a different world," said Laskin, a 1969 Duluth East graduate. "They lived in a world we didn't know. You see their names on buildings. But with the murder case, you got a look into that world."

He wanted to shoot the film in Duluth, at Glensheen if possible, and wanted to involve the community.

The first thing needed was a great story, which it already was. Then he needed a good scriptwriter to adapt the book for the big screen and attract a name star. He envisioned actress Kathy Bates, who had starred in "Misery," in the role of Marjorie Caldwell.

He had several discussions with DeSanto and Waller about the project. He gave a presentation at Glensheen to potential local investors. For starters, he needed about $100,000 to hire a good scriptwriter, while the film could have been made for $5 to $7 million then, he said.

Gary Waller led the Duluth police investigation. File / Duluth News Tribune

"We really wanted to make it happen," Laskin said. "We went after a couple major investors in Minnesota and it just didn't pan out. But we had a great time trying to get it off the ground."

These days, chances are slim that a movie on the murders could be filmed at Glensheen.

"We don't allow it because we're more of a business," Hartman said, referring to the daily tours and the events held at Glensheen. "It would be disruptive, and we don't want to promote the murders."

Glensheen tour

For years, Glensheen tour guides weren't allowed to discuss the murders out of respect for the Congdon family. Officials said they wanted the focus to be on mansion's outstanding Jacobean architecture and how one of the state's wealthiest families lived a century ago.

That no-talk policy stuck even when tours reached the grand staircase where Elisabeth Congdon's nurse had encountered an intruder and was beaten to death.

The policy was relaxed around 2005 when staff were allowed to briefly comment if the murders were brought up. Today, staff defer questions to the end of tours when they'll talk about it. Glensheen also sells the "Will to Murder" book in its gift shop and its authors have given presentations at the mansion.

"We don't ignore the murder," Hartman said. "A lot of children are on the tours. That's a major part that people tend to forget. Moving it to the end allows families to continue on (when talk turns to the murders). Also, it doesn't flow with the narrative. It's like talking about the breakfast room in the living room."

