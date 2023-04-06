50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Glencore ups ownership in PolyMet

The Swiss mining giant also made an unsolicited bid for Teck, which is in a joint venture to bring Minnesota's first copper-nickel mine online and further study another nearby project.

People in hardhats look at a big piece of industrial machinery.
A rod mill is seen at the PolyMet processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, which will be used to crush metal-bearing rock from half-sized pieces to small pieces of gravel as part of the process of extracting copper, nickel and other metals from the mine.
Bob King / 2013 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 5:59 PM

DULUTH — A Swiss mining giant has increased its ownership stake in the company hoping to open Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine.

Glencore is expected to own 82% of PolyMet Mining Corp. common shares after a rights offering closed Thursday — up from its 72% stake established after a 2019 rights offering.

Proceeds from the $195 million rights offering will go toward clearing the company’s debt, funding its portion of the NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture and “general corporate purposes,” the company said in a news release Wednesday announcing preliminary results.

"This successful rights offering will strengthen our balance sheet, eliminate all debt, and will provide sufficient operating cash for budgeted corporate and project initiatives," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO of PolyMet.

But Glencore’s role in PolyMet is worrisome for opponents of copper-nickel mining, who point to the company’s labor and environmental record.

In 2015, United Steelworkers ranked Glencore as the second-worst company in the world for its anti-union behavior and mistreatment of workers at refineries.

And, most recently, a U.S. judge in February ordered Glencore pay $700 million after the company pleaded guilty to bribing foreign officials.

“The bottom line is, we’re learning every couple of months how problematic these big corporations are,” said Aaron Klemz, chief strategy officer of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which has challenged PolyMet’s permits in court. “Glencore just got fined for corruption charges. They have a long history of human rights and environmental violations.”

The increase in Glencore’s ownership also comes as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering whether to add Glencore to PolyMet’s permit to mine.

“The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recognizes that Glencore’s ownership position has changed since the permit to mine for PolyMet was issued in 2018 and that it may change further,” the DNR said in a statement to the News Tribune on Thursday.
Glencore became a majority owner in PolyMet months after permits were issued.

Adding to the complexity of the DNR’s decision on which companies should be on the permit, PolyMet and Teck, another Canadian mining company, in February formed NewRange Copper Nickel, a joint venture between the two companies. Under NewRange, PolyMet and Teck each own 50% of the NorthMet project and Mesaba project.

“At the time of any final decision, the DNR would also re-evaluate which entities in the NewRange Copper Nickel ownership structure would need to be listed on a permit to mine,” the DNR said Thursday.

The DNR said its decision will come after an administrative law judge issues an opinion on whether bentonite is an effective tailings dam liner. The agency must also set a term — in years — on how long the company has to finish mining and reclamation or restoration work on the tailings dam and basin. Both were ordered by the Minnesota Supreme Court two years ago.

For more than two decades, PolyMet has pursued the NorthMet project: a proposed open-pit copper-nickel mine, processing plant and tailings basin near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes.

Under NewRange, PolyMet and Teck hope to bring the Mesaba project online and further study the nearby Mesaba copper-nickel project, which had long been owned by Teck and is in a much earlier stage of development.

Glencore wants to buy Teck

Glencore is already largely backing NewRange, PolyMet and Teck’s joint venture.

But Glencore tried to buy Teck last week for $23 billion, a move that was rejected by Vancouver-based Teck, which called it “an unsolicited bid.”

“The Teck board is not contemplating a sale of Teck at this time,” Teck said in a news release.

A spokesperson for PolyMet did not respond to a question from the News Tribune on how a potential Glencore purchase of Teck would affect NewRange and its NorthMet and Mesaba projects.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
