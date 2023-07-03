Glencore seeks to buy all remaining PolyMet shares, take it private

DULUTH — A Swiss mining giant wants to buy the remaining shares of the company vying to be Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine and take the company private.

Under its proposal, Glencore, which already owns 82% of PolyMet Mining Corp. common shares, would buy any shares it doesn’t already own for $2.11, 167% more than the price per share at the close of business Friday. PolyMet, currently a publicly-traded company on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, would then be taken private.

In a June 30 letter to Al Hodnik, the PolyMet board’s lead independent director, Glencore said it “is prepared to enter into discussion with you with respect to a transaction under which Glencore would purchase all of the PolyMet Mining Corporation (“PolyMet”) shares not already owned by Glencore.”

In a news release, PolyMet said a special committee of its board of directors “welcomes the engagement with Glencore and the proposal is being reviewed.”

For more than two decades, PolyMet has been trying to bring the NorthMet copper-nickel mine, processing facility and tailings basin near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt online.

In February, PolyMet and Teck, another Canadian mining company, formed NewRange Copper Nickel, a joint venture with each owning 50% of the NorthMet project and the nearby Mesaba project. Separately, Glencore has been trying to buy Teck. Since April, it has made several offers that were then rejected.

Glencore has long been a backer of PolyMet, causing concern among environmental groups opposed to the NorthMet project.

In 2015, United Steelworkers ranked Glencore as the second-worst company in the world for its anti-union behavior and mistreatment of workers at refineries.

And, most recently, a U.S. judge in February ordered Glencore pay $700 million after the company pleaded guilty to bribing foreign officials.

“It's interesting that, after years of pitching PolyMet as a semi-local outfit, one of the world's most problematic mining companies wants to just waltz into Minnesota through a corporate back door,” JT Haines, Northeastern Minnesota director for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, said in a statement to the News Tribune on Monday. “We expect stringent review of what this means for the PolyMet proposal. There's far too much at stake for anything less.”

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering whether to add Glencore to the permits. Glencore became a majority owner in PolyMet months after the state agency issued permits in 2018.

And in light of the NewRange joint venture, the DNR is also considering how that ownership structure should be reflected on the permits.

In April, when Glencore upped its ownership of PolyMet shares from 72% to 82%, the DNR said it would decide after an administrative law judge issues an opinion on whether bentonite is an effective tailings dam liner.

"The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recognizes that Glencore's ownership position has changed since the permit to mine for PolyMet was issued in 2018 and that it may change further … At the time of any final decision, the DNR would also re-evaluate which entities in the NewRange Copper Nickel ownership structure would need to be listed on a permit to mine,” the DNR said in April.

The NorthMet project still faces a number of lawsuits. And last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a key federal discharge permit after determining it "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa." The company can still reapply for the permit.