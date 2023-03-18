Gilbert police searching for missing 22-year-old man

GILBERT — A 22-year-old man is missing from the Quad Cities area on the Iron Range and the Gilbert Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anthony Raymond Greeney was last seen Feb. 15 in Biwabik and did not make it to his destination in Eveleth. Greeney is 6 foot 3 inches, 200 pounds, Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair. He has a music note tattooed behind his right ear.

Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar asks anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Greeney to contact the Gilbert Police Department by calling 218-742-9825 or 911.