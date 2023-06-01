Get your free doughnuts Friday at Duluth Salvation Army

DULUTH — Friday marks National Donut Day, and to celebrate, The Duluth Salvation Army is giving out 365 free doughnuts and coffee.

Friday’s giveaway runs from 9-11 a.m. — or until the doughnuts run out — at 215 S. 27th Ave. W. At the same time, the Duluth Salvation Army will collect monetary donations for its food shelf.

“While we typically wouldn’t combine Donut Day with a fundraiser, this year we have no choice but to do something drastic. With the continued rising costs of food, donations are lessening, funding was slashed, and we are out of money to fund the food shelf,” Director of Development Cyndi Lewis said in a press release.

National Donut Day recognizes that in 1917 during World War I, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies traveled to bases near the front lines in France. They also created a simple doughnut recipe, which they made by hand and fried in helmets, when there weren’t enough pans.

On Friday in Duluth, two Salvation Army staff will be dressed as Lassies, ready for photos. Folks who post pictures to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #DonutDayDuluthSA will be entered into drawing to win one of two gift packages that include a bag of Donut Shop coffee, two mugs, five free car washes to Tommy’s Express and a $20 gift card to Johnson’s Bakery.

National Donut Day was created in 1938 by The Chicago Salvation Army, and it’s celebrated on the first Friday in June.