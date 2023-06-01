99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Get your free doughnuts Friday at Duluth Salvation Army

The gveaway runs from 9-11 a.m. — or until the doughnuts run out — at 215 South 27th Avenue West.

Rows of colorful doughnuts.
National Donut Day was created in 1938 by The Chicago Salvation Army, and it’s celebrated on the first Friday in June.
Contributed / Dreamstime/TNS
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 5:23 PM

DULUTH — Friday marks National Donut Day, and to celebrate, The Duluth Salvation Army is giving out 365 free doughnuts and coffee.

Friday’s giveaway runs from 9-11 a.m. — or until the doughnuts run out — at 215 S. 27th Ave. W. At the same time, the Duluth Salvation Army will collect monetary donations for its food shelf.

“While we typically wouldn’t combine Donut Day with a fundraiser, this year we have no choice but to do something drastic. With the continued rising costs of food, donations are lessening, funding was slashed, and we are out of money to fund the food shelf,” Director of Development Cyndi Lewis said in a press release.

A helmeted person holds a big metal bowl filled with doughnuts in this black and white photo.
National Donut Day recognizes that in 1917 during World War I, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies traveled to bases near the front lines in France.
Contributed / Duluth Salvation Army

National Donut Day recognizes that in 1917 during World War I, The Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies traveled to bases near the front lines in France. They also created a simple doughnut recipe, which they made by hand and fried in helmets, when there weren’t enough pans.

Woman checking boxes of food.
Read more about local nonprofits
December 02, 2021 01:56 PM

On Friday in Duluth, two Salvation Army staff will be dressed as Lassies, ready for photos. Folks who post pictures to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #DonutDayDuluthSA will be entered into drawing to win one of two gift packages that include a bag of Donut Shop coffee, two mugs, five free car washes to Tommy’s Express and a $20 gift card to Johnson’s Bakery.

National Donut Day was created in 1938 by The Chicago Salvation Army, and it’s celebrated on the first Friday in June.

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
