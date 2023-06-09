99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gary-New Duluth voters pull for return to neighborhood polls

A relocation of polling places in the wake of redistricting threatened to divide a close-knit community in Duluth and brought about calls for change.

Peter Passi
Peter Passi
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — Tim Howard could hardly believe his own eyes last summer when he read a postcard notifying him that he could no longer vote in his own neighborhood, as he had for years on end.

“I thought it must have been sent in error,” he recalled.

But it was no mistake.

The Gary-New Duluth neighborhood had been split into two separate precincts after decades of voting as a unified community. The new political boundaries were a product of statewide redistricting. “I saw it as kind of dividing our community,” Howard said.

Instead of voting at the nearby Gary-New Duluth Community Center, Howard and other residents who lived on the south side of Commonwealth Avenue were directed to cast their ballots a couple miles to the east at the Goodfellow Community Center in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

There are neighbors who felt it was a hardship for them to go and vote in another area, and we were able to change that. It may not happen everywhere, but our government was able to react and respond accordingly.
Janet Kennedy, Duluth City Council president

It was no big deal for some, but a real hassle for others.

Case in point: Howard directed city officials’ attention to the Heritage Apartments building, home to a large number of senior citizens living across the street from the Gary-New Duluth Community Center.

Many of the apartment building’s residents no longer drive, and the prospect of a 2-mile walk was a daunting proposition for some folks. Their extremely close proximity to their old voting place made the dislocation that much harder for residents to swallow.

Howard asked city officials to make alternative accommodations, accepting that there wouldn’t be sufficient time to correct the course in 2022.

The latest election cycle proved another story, though.

Duluth City Council President and 5th District Councilor Janet Kennedy heard her constituents’ frustrations loud and clear. “They sounded their horn and said: We need to fix this,” she recalled.

New Duluth City Council president Janet Kennedy talks about growing up in Duluth
Duluth City Council president Janet Kennedy visits with a reporter in council chambers Jan. 12.
Jed Carlson / 2023 file / Superior Telegram

Kennedy said the new political boundaries had an unfortunate effect on the sense of cohesion in Gary-New Duluth.

“They were feeling a little pulled apart. And at one point I said, 'You all are still a community.'"

While some residents had to travel to Morgan Park to cast their ballots last year, Kennedy committed herself to rectifying the situation this year, and the City Council unanimously voted in May to create a new precinct and open a polling place for all Gary-New Duluth residents in time for this year’s primary and general elections.

Duluth City Clerk Ian Johnson explained that the Gary-New Duluth Community Center will be set up to handle voters from both the neighborhood’s 34th and 35th precincts in August and November, with separate lines, ballots and voting machines provided for both on location.

He explained that the redrawing of state legislative district lines, following the recent U.S. Census, necessitated the breaking of Gary-New Duluth into separate precincts.

“We have to essentially draw a precinct line that conforms with that House boundary,” Johnson said. “We were essentially mandated to follow that division. It should work. But we’ll need to have additional staff there to make it work.”

Kennedy credits city staff for helping to craft a solution.

“There are neighbors who felt it was a hardship for them to go and vote in another area, and we were able to change that,” she said. “It may not happen everywhere, but our government was able to react and respond accordingly.”

Tim Howard has worked as an election judge for several years, although he had a brief break in service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he experienced the confusion and frustration of local voters firsthand last year.

Howard shared that sense of frustration, especially when a couple would-be voters arrived via bus at the Gary-New Duluth Community Center after 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, only to learn that they should have stopped at the polls in Morgan Park instead. With voting slated to close at 8 p.m., there was no longer sufficient time for them to catch a ride to the appropriate site.

“The object of my exercise is to try to get as many people as I can to vote,” Howard said. “And I hate like heck turning someone down that doesn’t have the proper ID or the proper proof of where they live. I do everything I can to try to facilitate allowing everyone that’s eligible to vote. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Johnson explained that the periodic redrawing of legislative districts is a necessary state function, well beyond the city’s control.

“Redistricting happens every 10 years in response to the Census that’s taken. Some populations shift, people move, people are born, people die, and the idea is just to equalize as closely as possible the number of people living not only in each state legislative district, but in each City Council district, as well,” Johnson said.

By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
