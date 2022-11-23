SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gary-New Duluth skate park nears funding goal

Supporters hope to use county pandemic-relief funds as a local match to leverage additional grant dollars.

Partly built skate park.
Snow lies on the partly completed Gary-New Duluth skate park Tuesday. Funding to complete the long-awaited $1.4 million park is falling into place.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
November 23, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The prospects of a new state-of-the art skate park opening in Gary-New Duluth next year continue to brighten as the city accepted $250,000 worth of federal COVID-19 relief funding from St. Louis County last week.

The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners approved support for the project back in April , but the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act have just begun to flow.

A resolution recently passed by the Duluth City Council said: “In partnership with the GND Development Alliance, the city intends to seek additional competitive grant funds for the skate park construction, and the funds from St. Louis County will serve as important local match dollars.”

Mark Boben, a GND Development Alliance board member, said the $1.4 million project is now only about $250,000 shy of being fully funded and confirmed additional grant applications are in the works.

“So, we’re absolutely using that and other grants and fundraising that we’re in the process of doing to hopefully get us over the hump and complete this skate park next year,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partly built skate park.
Traffic on Commonwealth Avenue passes the Gary-New Duluth skate park.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Construction of the skate park at the Gary-New Duluth Rec Center next door to Stowe Elementary School, off Commonwealth Avenue, began in 2019, with dirt and drainage work and it has continued with walls and site preparations.

“Now we have some foundation work we still need to do. But the reality is, it’s about raising the money,” said Boben, noting that inflation has further complicated matters.

“Costs are kind of a moving target. So, what we want to do is raise enough funds to have a sufficient contingency to cover the unknowns. That’s just good project management, no matter what you’re building,” he said.

In October, the City Council agreed to channel $40,000 from local tourism tax collections into the project .

“We certainly need more funding," Boben said. "We need to be successful with the grant applications we’re submitting. And we need the public to step up and help us out with some donations.”

Largely empty area under a freeway.
Local
RELATED: As Midtown skatepark removed ahead of schedule, community rallies to relocate ramps
The park, revitalized by skateboarders, was located under the U.S. Highway 53 overpass for nearly 20 years.
October 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peyton Haug

The ambitious plans for the skate park have required a prolonged effort.

Yet, Boben said, “I’m cautiously optimistic we’ll make it next year. We’re getting close.”

He noted that the GND Rec Center recently received a $50,000 donation from Maurices and the board decided to name the center’s sport court after the retail chain, in recognition of the generous gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Concrete skate parks are expensive. No doubt. But there’s going to be nothing like this north of the Twin Cities. This will be a regional draw when we’re done with it,” Boben said.

As such, he said using tourism tax proceeds to support the skate park makes perfect sense.

A paved path diverges into three directions in a wooded area.
Local
RELATED: Hermantown passes tax increase to support recreation initiatives
This half-percent increase will bring Hermantown's sales tax equal to Duluth's sales tax.
November 09, 2022 01:29 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

“Skateboarders are like snowboarders. They’ll drive all over the country to go snowboarding. Skateboarders are the same,” Boben said. The park was designed by nationally recognized skate park designer Mark Leski, aka "the wizard" in skateboard circles.

He expects the skate park will appeal to skateboarders of all ages, noting that Tony Hawk, one of the figures who did the most to popularize the sport, is still actively involved at age 54.

Architectural rendering of a skate park.
An architectural rendering shows the skate park under construction at the Gary-New Duluth Recreation Area.
Contributed / Gary-New Duluth Development Alliance

Boben noted that skateboarding has relatively few barriers to entry, and many people get their start on inexpensive hand-me-down boards. He said the skate park will charge no fees, will be lighted and will have cameras to ensure it remains a safe environment. It’s also located on a bus line, providing affordable and convenient access for people from throughout the community.

Even residents of the Heritage Apartments senior housing development across the street are abuzz about the project, excited by the prospect of seeing more young people actively enjoying the park, according to Boben.

“They want to come and watch all the fun,” he said.

READ MORE
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: The 'Vex Hex,' mesmerized by ice fishing electronics
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions
December 15, 2022 06:15 PM

Related Topics: DULUTHGARY-NEW DULUTHDULUTH PARKS AND RECREATION
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler