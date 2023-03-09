99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Garry Bjorklund pleads guilty to drunken driving

The Proctor running great's blood-alcohol was found to be more than three times over the legal limit after a wrong-way collision.

Garry Bjorklund
Garry Bjorklund stands in the finish area in Canal Park in Duluth during Grandma's Marathon on June 18, 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
March 09, 2023 04:22 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the Northland's most famous and accomplished runners of all time Garry Bjorklund, 71, was convicted for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated Wednesday and was placed on probation for three years, following a crash that involved him driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to an Eden Prairie collision at about 6 p.m. Aug. 8. There, officers found a Ford facing west in an eastbound lane of traffic. The report said Bjorklund was standing with his hands on the hood of the vehicle, which had collided with a Tesla on the scene.

Garry Bjorklund
Sports
PREVIOUSLY: Garry Bjorklund, a two-time Grandma's Marathon champion, cited for DWI in Eden Prairie
Garry Bjorklund won the inaugural Grandma's Marathon in 1977, and won the race again in 1980. The Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon is named in his honor.
August 10, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

When he was asked to step away from the vehicle, Bjorklund reportedly lost his balance and fell, while maintaining that he was "not drunk."

When officers asked Bjorklund if he knew what date it was, he said he believed it was the eighth of October or November.

Bjorklund submitted to a breath test that indicated a blood-alcohol concentration 0.26%. He was placed under arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers found an open bottle of Bacardi rum on the floor of the front passenger seat of Bjorklund's Ford, the criminal complaint said.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS

On Wednesday, Bjorklund pleaded guilty to gross-misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was ordered to abstain from any consumption of alcohol or controlled substances, with the exception of prescribed medications for three years, during which time he will remain on monitored probation. He was also ordered to perform five days of service through a Sentence to Service program.

Bjorklund earned early acclaim, setting a high school state record by running a mile in just over 4 minutes, 5 seconds as a member of the Proctor track team. He went on to run for the University of Minnesota and competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics, where he placed 13th in the 10,000-meter race.

The following year, Bjorklund began competing in marathons, placing in a number of prominent races and turning in his fastest time ever at the 1980 Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, finishing the race in just over 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Grandma's Marathon named its half-marathon event in Bjorklund's honor.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Hermantown heads to semifinal
March 09, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, West Duluth's Continental-Crystal plant announced closure
March 09, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Women on stage
Local
2023 Rosie Awards honor Northland women
March 08, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Police Lights 1.jpg
Local
Grand Marais man dead after alleged altercation
March 08, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ben Ulrich experiences first deer opener as a Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
DNR to host Cloquet open house for prospective conservation officers
March 09, 2023 01:25 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Panfish action heating up on inland lakes
March 09, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
college men playing hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Recruiting and transfer portal advice from Derek Daschke
March 09, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens