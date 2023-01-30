Frosty Beargrease start is 'good for the dogs'

DULUTH — "Yes, it's cold but it's great for the dogs." This was the main mantra repeated by musher, spectators, and race officials at the frosty starting line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. Despite frigid subzero temperatures, fans gathered to see off the 17 mushers in the 300-mile North Shore race, the 23 mushers in the 120-mile race and the 13 mushers in the 40-miler set to finish later Sunday near Two Harbors.

Fans were able to meet their favorite mushers and their dogs as they prepared to set out. Racers were set up in and around East End Auto Services to prepare their sleds, meet with race officials, and feed and harness their dogs before they lined up along the course at Tischer Road.

"Yeah the dogs love 0 to 10 below zero. That's their area," said musher Laura Neese, as she prepared her dogs for her third start at the full marathon.

Neese came to the race from McMillan, Michigan, for her third Beargrease race. She raced last year, but had to scratch at Trail Center. Many mushers ended up scratching last year due to snow conditions being "like mashed potatoes" according to Neese.

"I'm excited to get back out there and have time on the trail with my team," Neese said. "I raised every single dog on this team from a puppy, so it's pretty special to see these young leaders grow up and have fun out there."

Neese runs Alaskan Huskies, a popular breed among mushers. Another racer with Alaskan Huskies in the marathon this year, Jesse Terry from Sioux Lookout, Ontario, said these dogs are "bred on performance."

"With these fine animals, it doesn't matter what they look like," Terry said. "What matters, what's most important is what's on the inside, just like humans."

Terry is also returning after a scratched Beargrease run last year. He said he really wanted to get back and "finish what I started."

"I don't like leaving things undone," Terry said. "And a big factor last year was the temperature and also most of my team were two years old. This year, the core of the team are three, so they have some really good race experience and I'm a little better musher from last year's experience as well.

Terry has been mushing since he was 11 years old and is now almost 40. He drove 8 hours from Sioux Lookout for this race with his wife Mary who is entered into the 120-race.

A very popular stop for spectators was the Redington Racing team setup. Many well-wishers stopped by to see Wildfire, one of Ryan Redington's dogs which was injured by a snowmobile last year but has recovered enough to run on Sarah Keefer's team this year.

"I'm really excited to have Wildfire on my team today," Keefer said. "We didn't know if he would ever mend well enough on that lake to be able to run competitively again, or even recreationally. But he's had a great care team and Ryan and I did a lot to bring him back into shape and he's one of the best dogs on the team."

The marathon started with the symbolic sendoff of the first musher, John Beargrease, the Anishinaabe mail carrier who delivered up and down the North Shore by dog sled in the late 1800s. He was known for sharing news and weather with people along the remote North Shore communities in a time when communication was difficult.

After Beargrease's sendoff, the racers were released in 2-minute intervals starting at 10 a.m. with Silver Bay racer Colleen Wallin.

Frost developed at the edges of the dogs' excited mouths as they barked and howled in anticipation at the starting line. The excitement and energy of the dogs is what brings Duluthian Brian Giorgi to the starting line to watch every year.

"They're just so excited and bring such an energy that's hard to resist," Giorgi said. "I've been coming since college. We try to come every year. There's nothing else better to do on a freezing Sunday in January."

Volunteer Lauren Eggert agrees. She started working as part of the dog crew four years earlier and said the spirit of the event brings her up.

"I tried mushing and decided I wanted to be as close to the lifestyle as possible while not being able to commit to it because I've got young kids and other things going on," Eggert said. "So I started volunteering as dog crew so I could be close to these athletes because I'm a huge fan."

Immediately following the 300-mile race start was the 120-mile racers. This race is split between experienced and junior racers. For some, such as Sky Harris, it is their first or second ever race.

Harris attends Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan, where she's part of the university's mushing club. She followed in the footsteps of her older sister in joining the club. She was initially going to race in the 40-mile race today but with enough encouragement from her coach and her sister, she decided to tackle the 120.

"Of course, then I got sick two days ago, so that sucks, but I'll make it through," Harris said. "We've been running around 30 miles every other day, so I feel ready."

