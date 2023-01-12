99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, January 12

News | Local
|
News reporting
Former Duluth lawmaker expected to announce run for mayor

Speculation has swirled that Roger Reinert may challenge incumbent Mayor Emily Larson.

022321.N.DNT.DECCbusiestReinert
Roger Reinert.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
January 12, 2023 07:27 AM
DULUTH — Former state legislator Roger Reinert has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday at the Piedmont Heights Community Club, where he is expected to make an announcement regarding his political intentions after months of speculation that he was considering a mayoral bid.

If he does enter the race, it will be as a challenger to Mayor Emily Larson, who announced in December she will seek a third term . Duluth elected Larson as its first woman mayor in 2015.

Reinert remains a well-known local political figure in his own right In 2004, he was elected to the Duluth City Council, where he served five years, including two stints as council president.

In 2008, Reinert successfully ran for Duluth's then-District 7B seat, representing western Duluth in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Two years later, he was elected to the Senate, after incumbent Sen. Yvonne Prettner Solon agreed to serve as Gov. Mark Dayton's running-mate, winning the lieutenant governor's seat. Reinert was re-elected to a second term and served a total of eight years in the Minnesota Senate before deciding to step away from politics as he pursued a law degree.

His prospective re-entry into politics could set up an interesting battle between two stalwart DFL candidates who have both enjoyed support from their party in the past.

In his Twitter bio ( @RogerForDuluth ), he describes himself as: "Runner, pilot, sailor. Aspiring leader. Licensed attorney. Naval Officer. Combat veteran. Recovering elected official."

Reinert also recently served a stint as interim executive director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center .

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
