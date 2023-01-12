Former Duluth lawmaker expected to announce run for mayor

DULUTH — Former state legislator Roger Reinert has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday at the Piedmont Heights Community Club, where he is expected to make an announcement regarding his political intentions after months of speculation that he was considering a mayoral bid.

If he does enter the race, it will be as a challenger to Mayor Emily Larson, who announced in December she will seek a third term . Duluth elected Larson as its first woman mayor in 2015.

Reinert remains a well-known local political figure in his own right In 2004, he was elected to the Duluth City Council, where he served five years, including two stints as council president.

In 2008, Reinert successfully ran for Duluth's then-District 7B seat, representing western Duluth in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Two years later, he was elected to the Senate, after incumbent Sen. Yvonne Prettner Solon agreed to serve as Gov. Mark Dayton's running-mate, winning the lieutenant governor's seat. Reinert was re-elected to a second term and served a total of eight years in the Minnesota Senate before deciding to step away from politics as he pursued a law degree.

His prospective re-entry into politics could set up an interesting battle between two stalwart DFL candidates who have both enjoyed support from their party in the past.

In his Twitter bio ( @RogerForDuluth ), he describes himself as: "Runner, pilot, sailor. Aspiring leader. Licensed attorney. Naval Officer. Combat veteran. Recovering elected official."

Reinert also recently served a stint as interim executive director of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center .

This is a developing story; check back for updates.