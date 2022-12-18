Former Denfeld teacher accused in North Dakota of inappropriate student relationship

FARGO — A former Denfeld High School band teacher who was laid off more than a decade ago amid a Duluth Public Schools restructuring has resigned from his post in North Dakota amid felony charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship with a Fargo-area student.

Sebastian Tackling, 43, was charged late last month in Cass County, North Dakota, court with corruption of a minor and possession of prohibited materials. Both are felonies. He was placed on administrative leave after his Nov. 27 arrest and has since resigned from Fargo South High School, where he taught band.

Fargo police claim that Tackling told them he had an inappropriate relationship with an ex-student there.

Sebastian Michael Tackling. Cass (North Dakota) County jail photo

In a police interview Nov. 26, the victim said Tackling was her band teacher, and that they began a sexual relationship in October 2021 that included having sex when she was 17. She told investigators that they had sex multiple times, including twice at Tackling’s home and once at a basketball court at a Fargo elementary school.

Police claim that, in a separate interview, Tackling denied having sex or sexual contact with the student at the elementary school. He said he and the student kissed in his school office and admitted that the student “fondled” him there. Tackling claimed that the victim performed sexual acts on him at his house in March 2022, when he knew she was 17. He denied having vaginal intercourse with her.

Tackling also told police he exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with the student beginning in November or December 2021.

It’s a crime in North Dakota to engage in a sexual act or sexual contact with someone under 18 while at least three years older than them .

Tackling has not been charged with any crime in Minnesota, according to state court records.

His next court appearance in North Dakota is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Tackling declined a Forum News Service request for an interview late last month.

He’s worked for the Fargo school district since 2010.

Before then, Tackling was a band teacher at Denfeld High School in Duluth. He lost his job there during 2010’s “big fill,” when Duluth school leaders reshuffled and reduced teaching assignments while they prepared to transition from three high schools to two.

From 2002 to 2005, Tackling worked at St. Cloud Area Schools, according to the Professional Educator Licensing and Standards board, which oversees teacher licenses statewide.

Adelle Wellens, communications officer for Duluth Public schools, said in an email to the News Tribune that “Mr. Tackling left Duluth Public Schools in 2011, and it is our practice not to comment about former employees.”

The News Tribune sent a similar request to St. Cloud’s school district Thursday afternoon, but did not immediately receive a reply.

This story was updated at 4:35 p.m. Dec. 18 to add a comment from Duluth Public Schools. It was originally published at 6:19 p.m. Dec. 15.