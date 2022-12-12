SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Foot or more of snow possible Tuesday night through Thursday

The storm is forecast to bring 6-12 inches of snow from Brainerd through the Twin Ports and up the North Shore.

winter storm map
A storm is expected to converge on the Northland from Tuesday night into Thursday, with a foot or more snow possible along the higher elevations above Lake Superior.
Contributed / National Weather Service Duluth
John Myers
By John Myers
December 12, 2022 12:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — One of the largest storms of the winter so far is taking direct aim at the Northland, with up to a foot or more of new snow possible by Thursday and snow lingering into Friday in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Duluth was expected to issue a winter storm warning for much of the region lasting from Tuesday night through Thursday morning, with 6-12 inches of snow expected along a line from Brainerd through the Twin Ports and up the North Shore.

Snowfall is expected to begin in earnest Tuesday night and be heaviest during the day Wednesday.

“We’re expecting the Wednesday morning commute to be very difficult,’’ said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Snowfall totals will likely be highest along the higher elevations above Lake Superior, from Duluth up into Cook County. Snowfall could continue Thursday and even Friday in some areas, Levens noted, leading to even higher snowfall totals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winds are expected to gust to 40 mph across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with even higher gusts off Lake Superior near the head of the lakes.

“The lake is going to be moving, especially along the North Shore,’’ said Jonathan Wolfe, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth.

The snow is expected to be very wet and heavy, what Levens called “heart attack snow’’ for shovelers and may be sticky and difficult for road crews to remove from highway surfaces. It’s also the kind of snow that can cause tree limbs to break and power outages.

“Pretty much like concrete,’’ Levens noted of the expected snow consistency.

Areas to the south of Duluth and Superior could see a nasty mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow before precipitation turns to all snow Wednesday.

Meanwhile, areas north of the Iron Range could see very low snowfall totals, with just an inch or two along the Ontario border near International Falls.

Related Topics: WEATHERWINTER STORMWEATHERDULUTH
John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports