Foot or more of snow possible Tuesday night through Thursday

DULUTH — One of the largest storms of the winter so far is taking direct aim at the Northland, with up to a foot or more of new snow possible by Thursday and snow lingering into Friday in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Duluth was expected to issue a winter storm warning for much of the region lasting from Tuesday night through Thursday morning, with 6-12 inches of snow expected along a line from Brainerd through the Twin Ports and up the North Shore.

Snowfall is expected to begin in earnest Tuesday night and be heaviest during the day Wednesday.

“We’re expecting the Wednesday morning commute to be very difficult,’’ said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Snowfall totals will likely be highest along the higher elevations above Lake Superior, from Duluth up into Cook County. Snowfall could continue Thursday and even Friday in some areas, Levens noted, leading to even higher snowfall totals.

Winds are expected to gust to 40 mph across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with even higher gusts off Lake Superior near the head of the lakes.

“The lake is going to be moving, especially along the North Shore,’’ said Jonathan Wolfe, National Weather Service meteorologist in Duluth.

The snow is expected to be very wet and heavy, what Levens called “heart attack snow’’ for shovelers and may be sticky and difficult for road crews to remove from highway surfaces. It’s also the kind of snow that can cause tree limbs to break and power outages.

“Pretty much like concrete,’’ Levens noted of the expected snow consistency.

Areas to the south of Duluth and Superior could see a nasty mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow before precipitation turns to all snow Wednesday.

Meanwhile, areas north of the Iron Range could see very low snowfall totals, with just an inch or two along the Ontario border near International Falls.