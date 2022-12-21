SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness

The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

Kevin Dupuis, right, chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Kevin Dupuis, right, chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony Tuesday at Black Bear Casino Resort. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa was joined by members of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa for the event.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
CARLTON — The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Bois Forte Band of Chippewa have unveiled tribal license plates in new designs raising awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

Cathy Chavers, the Tribal Chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, holds her new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives Tribal license plate during a ceremony Tuesday
Cathy Chavers, chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, holds her new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate during a ceremony Tuesday at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jose Rodriguez, the Texas-based contractor producing the plates, believes the bands are the first entities anywhere to dedicate official license plates to this topic. Similar plates are planned for the Canadian province of Manitoba, but those won't be available until at least summer 2023.

The tribal plates, which will be available to Fond du Lac and Bois Forte band members residing within reservation boundaries, were unveiled Tuesday morning during a gathering of several dozen people at Black Bear Casino Resort. Tribal leaders spoke about the importance of the new plates specifically, and more generally about the need to devote continuing resources to preventing violence against Indigenous people.

"This affects me directly," said Kevin Dupuis, Fond du Lac chairman. "My sister, years back, Trina Langenbrunner on Fond du Lac, was murdered and found on the side of the road."

Margaret Dupuis
News
FROM 2013: Couture sentenced after Langenbrunner's killing
Joseph John Couture, 42, of Cloquet pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder, first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated witness tampering, and aiding and abetting first-degree arson.
July 26, 2013 11:00 PM
 · 
By  news@duluthnewstribune.com

At Tuesday's event, Dupuis was presented with the first of the new Fond du Lac plates. "Miigwech, thank you," said Dupuis as he held the plate. "I would be honored to display this on my vehicle, wherever I go."

The first new Bois Forte plate was presented to that band's chairwoman, Cathy Chavers. She said: "By getting this out there, people seeing a plate, they'll say, 'Hey, what is that plate?' Then they'll ask questions, and they'll know, and we won't be invisible."

Rene Ann Goodrich, of the Native Lives Matter Coalition, speaks at a press conference at Duluth City Hall
Local
RELATED: Reward fund launched to help solve Indigenous missing person cases in Twin Ports
A lingering unsolved disappearance from Duluth underscores the issue of disproportionate incidents of violence against Indigenous women.
January 25, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

MMIW, for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, is an international movement that began in Canada in the 2010s, aiming to raise awareness around the prevalence of violence against Native women. The Fond du Lac and Bois Forte plates reference MMIR, for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

"We know it's not just our women and our girls that have faced extraordinary violence and persecution," said Mary Kunesh, a Minnesota state senator representing District 41 in the Twin Cities metro area. "We know it's our men, our boys and our two-spirit folks as well."

Cathy Chavers, left, the Tribal Chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Kevin Dupuis, right, the Tribal Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa clap as Sen. Mary Kunesh, center, speaks during a ceremony to introduce the new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives Tribal license plates
Cathy Chavers, left, the tribal chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Kevin Dupuis, right, the tribal chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, clap as Sen. Mary Kunesh, center, speaks during a ceremony to introduce the new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plates Tuesday at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Speakers at Tuesday's event praised Kunesh, a descendant of the Standing Rock tribe, for her leadership in establishing Minnesota's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women-Relatives Task Force. Kunesh is also, she explained, working to pass a bill that would create MMIR awareness license plates for the state of Minnesota.

092321.N.DNT.ST.CLAIRc1.jpg
Local
RELATED: Duluth vigil pays tribute to Sheila St. Clair, missing 6 years
Advocates and police used the vigil to ask for the public’s help in finding a Duluth woman who's been missing more than six years.
September 21, 2021 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Steve Kuchera

After the bill failed to pass last session, said Dupuis, he turned to Chavers and said: "We don't need state approval to do this. We can do this ourselves."

"Today emphasizes our tribal sovereignty," said Chavers. "This is a huge accomplishment for us, because we're working together as two tribes, and we hope other tribal nations will follow. We hope the state will follow as well, to have a state plate with MMIR."

Cathy Chavers, holding left plate, the Tribal Chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Kevin Dupuis, holding right plate, the Tribal Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are joined by members of both bands along with Sen. Mary Kunesh, far right, for a photograph, during a ceremony to introduce the new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives Tribal license plates
Cathy Chavers, holding left plate, chairwoman of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Kevin Dupuis, holding right plate, chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, are joined by members of both bands along with Sen. Mary Kunesh, far right, for a photo during a ceremony to introduce the new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plates Tuesday at Black Bear Casino Resort.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Roger Smith, a member of the Fond du Lac Tribal Council, said Tuesday was "a beautiful day for Fond du Lac, a beautiful day for Bois Forte, and a beautiful day for Indian Country."

At the same time, added Smith, "I will relish the day that we gather like we are today, for another reason. That event is that we are no longer issuing these license plates, we are no longer receiving funding for MMIW or MMIR. Why? Because it is no longer happening to our people in Indian Country."

Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in February 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; and a member of the National Book Critics Circle. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
