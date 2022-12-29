Focus on 2022: News Tribune's favorite photos

As 2022 comes to a close, the News Tribune reflects on the news stories that captivated the Northland. Photographers Clint Austin, Jed Carlson and Steve Kuchera and digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson share some of their favorite scenes from the year.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.