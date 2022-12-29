Focus on 2022: News Tribune's favorite photos

As 2022 comes to a close, the News Tribune reflects on the news stories that captivated the Northland. Photographers Clint Austin, Jed Carlson and Steve Kuchera and digital producers Wyatt Buckner and Dan Williamson share some of their favorite scenes from the year.
Four-time John Beargrease Marathon champion Nathan Schroeder leads Jesse Terry across Poplar Lake on Jan. 31. Schroeder scratched later in the race.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
A F-16 fighter aircraft with the Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing takes off from the runway at the Duluth International Airport on Jan. 7.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Thick clouds of smoke pour from the Esmond Building, the former Seaway Hotel, as Duluth firefighters battle a blaze in the building Jan. 10.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Superior firefighters walk back to a burning warehouse in Superior’s North End on Jan. 6.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Carrie Flaherty, center, points at the painting of her husband, Brendan, while she is surrounded by her daughter, Morgan Flaherty, left, and the artist of the painting, Tim Cortes, during a ceremony between periods of the Marshall Hilltoppers game with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Mars Lakeview Arena on Jan. 20 in Duluth. Brendan Flaherty, who coached Marshall for 22 seasons, died of cancer in June 2021.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Luke, left, and Logan Shuster carry the United States flags, just like their dad, Olympian curler John Shuster, did earlier in the day in Beijing, China, while they lead classmates in an opening ceremony parade at Great Lakes Elementary School in Superior on Feb. 4.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
A car is almost totally buried in snow along Caitlin Avenue in Superior on Feb. 23.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Hallie Hilleren, 6, left, enjoys a s'more with her mother, Brittany Hilleren, center, and brother Cooper Hilleren, 4, all of Duluth, at the fifth annual Cold Front Festival at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on Feb. 5.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
While racing around the final turn on the ice oval, Jada Lore's snowmobile lifts during a heat at the KCPRO-East event on Pike Lake in Duluth on Feb. 19.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Aurora Braun rides in a sled pulled by classmates pretending to be sled dogs on the nature trail outside North Shore Community School near Duluth on Feb. 18 as part of the Ikidarod.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
A distant crane lifts material to the stern of the 639-foot-long M/V Mark W. Barker at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., on March 15. It is the first Great Lakes bulk carrier built on the lakes in more than 35 years and the first laker built for Interlake Steamship Co. since 1981.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
President Joe Biden, lower left, shakes hands with students from the University of Wisconsin-Superior after his speech at the Yellowjacket Union on March 2.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disembark from Air Force One on March 2 at the Duluth International Airport.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Andy Robb, 8, center, smiles while his father, U.S. Coast Guard EMC Tony Robb, second from right, lifts him as the family reunited at U.S. Coast Guard Station Duluth during a snowy morning March 30.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
With her teammates and family members gathered behind her, University of Minnesota Duluth senior forward Gabbie Hughes is interviewed virtually during the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award announcement show on NHL Network on March 26. A special watch-along party was held inside Malosky Stadium on the campus of UMD. Hughes was one of three finalists for the award.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Emily Feathers, left, of Minneapolis, engages Ken Soch, of Ashland, in battle at Lincoln Park Middle School on April 15 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Silver Bay’s Boathouse Bay on April 26. Developer John Anderson plans to build villas on part of the grassy area in the background.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
A remembrance ceremony April 30 at the Duluth Shipping Pier marked the 55th anniversary of the April 30, 1967, loss of the three Halverson brothers who were swept from the Duluth Ship Canal during a storm and U.S Coast Guardsman Edgar Culbertson, who tried to save them.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
A disco globe sends specular yellow light everywhere as Max Mileski, left, performs with Sadkin during the Homegrown Music Festival on May 4 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
With Ellie, 1, on her back, Heather Olson holds a sandbag for her son, Mack, 2, at the Kabetogama Town Hall on May 19. “We do what we can to help,” Olson said. Shortly after this, Olson was tying shut the open ends of filled sandbags while Mack searched for treasure in the sand pile.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
An aerial view of part of Sandy Point Resort shows two of the resort’s cabins standing in Lake Kabetogama’s flood waters and sandbags around the main lodge May 19. The resort's docks, to the right, are underwater.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Superior High School science teacher Lori Danz wipes a tear from her cheek as she is overcome by emotion while she is named a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year during a surprise ceremony at the Superior School Forest on May 11. Five educators are honored annually as Wisconsin Teachers of the Year.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Petty Officer first Class Yevhen Prunitsa shows his 6-month-old daughter, Liana, around after commissioning ceremonies for the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul on May 21 at the Port of Duluth. Prunitsa is a member of the engineering department aboard the ship.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Two F-16 fighters fly over the Grandma’s Marathon start area in Duluth on June 18.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
A stand-up paddleboarder is dwarfed by the 665-foot-long Viking Octantis and the distant Edgar B. Speer in the Duluth harbor June 30.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Duluth East graduates walk to their seats during the processional at commencement ceremonies at Amsoil Arena on June 8 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Dakotah Lindwurm celebrates while crossing the finish line of Grandma’s Marathon on June 18 in Duluth. Lindwurm was the women’s champion with at time of 2 hours, 25 minutes, 1 second.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
“Merry Kiss Cam” director Lisa France, right, breaks out into laughter after a person leaned into a shot while the crew filmed a scene on the main floor of the Radisson Hotel in Duluth on June 13.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Graduates throw their mortarboards to the sky after graduation ceremonies at Esko High School on June 3.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham gives encouraging comments to a camper participating in a drill during the first session at the C.J. Ham football camp at Public School Stadium in Duluth on June 11. Ham is a 2011 Denfeld High School graduate.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
State Sen. David Tomassoni uses an Eyegaze communication device to answer a question in his room at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth on July 12. Tomassoni, who had ALS, was no longer able to communicate verbally or walk. He died Aug. 11.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Fireworks from Duluth explode over the Blatnik Bridge as seen from Superior on July 8. Duluth moved its Fourth Fest to July 8 after bad weather forced the show to be postponed July 4.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Ukrainian soccer player Chris Nechyporuk leans on teammates Elina Necheporuk and Dariia Karaman and holds a Ukrainian flag while getting ready for a team photo during the Hope for Ukraine Youth Refugee Tour at Stebner Field on July 19 in Hermantown.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
A visitor and a dog view the flooding damage at Sandy Point Lodge and Resort in July.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
Trampled By Turtles performs onstage in front of bright yellow lights during their concert at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth on July 9. The concert was a sellout with over 8,500 tickets sold.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
A juvenile northern cardinal is fed a sunflower seed from an adult male on top of a shepherd's hook in a Superior yard in August.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Carsen Misquadace, left, watches as teammate Tom Howes tries to score against defender Jennifer Misquadace during a Baaga'adowewin (traditional stick lacrosse) game at Cloquet’s Hilltop Park on Aug. 16.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Gunsmoke floats over Lake Superior after the Pride of Baltimore II fired a cannon salute during the Parade of Sail in Two Harbors on Aug. 4.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
The chrome front bumper of 1957 Ford creates reflections reminiscent of a fun house mirror during the Gordy’s Hi Hat Curbside Classic Car Show on Aug. 4 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Kim Christine, of Cloquet, owner of Duluth Ghost Tours, talks about Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum on Aug. 31 in the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
A giant rubber duck looms over the Festival of Sail on Aug. 4 in Two Harbors.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
The banner was really the only thing slowing down the Tigers in the first half of Northwestern’s season opener with Ashland. Quarterback Luke Sedin (4) tries to pull the paper off his helmet as he runs to midfield after getting announced before the game in Maple on Aug. 19. The Tigers went into halftime up 37-0.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
St. Louis County deputy Ryan Smith watches as his K-9 partner, Phoenix, flies through the air while grabbing his toy after a suspect location demonstration Aug. 11 during the Operation K-9 event at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Emily Vos, right, of Duluth, owner of Lupine Meadows Flower Truck, offers Wynn Hull, 1, of Minneapolis, a flower during the Happy Hour Market on Aug. 23 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jeff Stuhr guides the giant loon into the Minnesota State Fair's Eco Experience building Aug. 18 with a forklift supporting the front, with dollies supporting the sides.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
Nurses and their supporters listen to a speaker during the Minnesota Nurses Association rally in Duluth on Sept. 11.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Duluth East’s Jackson Carlson (85) holds hands with William Hassebrock (58) of the Greyhounds’ adaptive football team as Hassebrock gets announced before the game with Cloquet on Sept. 23 in Duluth.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Crews battle a fire at the rear of a building on the 500 block of East Fourth Street in Duluth on Sept. 14.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Mike Koskinen, of Woodbury, Minn., center, works on completing a successful bite of a taco while competing Sept. 23 in Tacos Tacos Tacos' second-annual taco-eating contest at Blacklist Brewing Co. in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Siberian huskies Goose, left, and Mo jump and bark with excitement along with 18 other dogs in anticipation for their morning 11-mile run Oct. 20.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
Gov. Tim Walz, left, talks with Bill Fredette, Sr. while visiting with members of the local chapter of the United Steelworkers after a celebration marking the construction $150 million direct-reduced-grade pellet plant Oct. 5 at the U. S. Steel Keetac iron ore mining and pellet processing facility in Keewatin.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Artist Emily Koch peeks out from her blanket fort in a warehouse in the Harbor Industrial Park in Duluth on Oct. 11.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
New Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa kisses his son, Kelly, on top of his head after Kelly pinned on his badge at his swearing-in ceremony during the Duluth Police Department Commendation Ceremony at the Public Safety Building on Oct. 7.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
A staff member with DC's Best Produce Farm uses a blower to clear snow off pumpkins displayed at a corner of East Central Entrance and North Arlington Avenue in Duluth on Oct. 15.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
A kitesurfer plays in the surf off Park Point in Duluth on Nov. 10. The National Weather Service reported a 39 mph northeast wind, with gusts to 48 mph, at the time.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Layers of lights seen during the Bentleyville Tour of Lights at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 19 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Hibbing Fire Department member and lead Explorer adviser Derek Harren, left, paddles an inflatable rescue boat while Reuben Pankratz, center, holds Abby Taylor after pulling her onto the boat during a training exercise as part of a Hibbing Fire Department Explorer Post session Nov. 9.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Allie McDevitt, of Duluth, sings and plays a hand drum during the hand drum contest at the third-annual Minawaanigoziwin Round Dance on Nov. 18 at Denfeld High School in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
With temperatures below zero, sea smoke rises from Lake Superior around the Duluth North Pier Lighthouse on Dec. 21.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
Sea smoke rises from Lake Superior and in the Twin Ports canal Dec. 21.
Wyatt Buckner / File / Duluth News Tribune
Nick Flemming, of Duluth, uses a small utility tractor to pile snow for his daughter, Hannah Flemming, 5, and son, Benjamin Flemming, 7, to play in along Wadena Street on Dec. 14 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
The laker H. Lee White departs through the ship canal on Dec. 26 in Duluth. The ship is 691 feet long and is owned by the American Steamship Co.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
A bicyclist rides a fat tire bike across Belknap Street at Catlin Avenue in Superior on Dec. 15.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Grant Severin, 4, takes a bite out of his snowman George’s head while he plays in his South Superior yard on Dec. 15.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
A person on a fat tire bike rides across a snow- and slush-covered pedestrian bridge over Interstate 35 in Duluth during the blizzard Dec. 14.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
The duo of Summer and Marty perform a foxtrot at Simply Ballroom in Duluth on Dec. 10 during the December Showcase Program for students.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Photographer Clint Austin.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Photographer Jed Carlson.
Tyler Schank / Duluth News Tribune
Photographer Steve Kuchera retired from the News Tribune in December 2022.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Digital producer Wyatt Buckner.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Digital producer Dan Williamson.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
