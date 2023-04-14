99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Flooding closes 4 sections of Duluth roads

Roads will reopen when it is safe to do so, according to a news release from the City of Duluth.

FILE: Road Closed Detour
Road closure and detour signs are seen at a construction site March 28, 2021.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:32 PM

DULUTH — Flooding has caused a few sections of Duluth's roads to be closed by the City of Duluth's Public Works and Utilities Department, according to a news release from the city. These include:

  • The intersection of Mall Drive and Maple Grove Road.
  • Norton Road between Rice Lake and Howard Gnesen roads.
  • A portion of Martin Road.
  • The corner of Pleasantview Avenue and Whittier Street.

Roads will reopen when it is safe to do so. Do not drive through standing water as doing so can be very dangerous.
If you encounter flooding while driving please call 911 to report it.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Ethel Ray Nance_Kansas City Urban League
Local
Duluth honors civil rights pioneer on anniversary of her birth
April 13, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Duluth requires hotel developer to conduct environmental review
April 13, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
341181622_172611455680265_7711788595110366546_n.jpg
Minnesota
Widespread flooding expected as rapid snowmelt surges into Minnesota rivers
April 13, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Primary1.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House approves automatic voter registration, penalties for election misinformation
April 13, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: That's a wrap for ice fishing, now on to open water walleyes
April 13, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Diona Johnson belts out a song during a practice of AfroGeode & The Gemstones
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth musician, therapist and activist Diona Johnson dies at 35
April 13, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler