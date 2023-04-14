Flooding closes 4 sections of Duluth roads

DULUTH — Flooding has caused a few sections of Duluth's roads to be closed by the City of Duluth's Public Works and Utilities Department, according to a news release from the city. These include:



The intersection of Mall Drive and Maple Grove Road.

Norton Road between Rice Lake and Howard Gnesen roads.

A portion of Martin Road.

The corner of Pleasantview Avenue and Whittier Street.

Roads will reopen when it is safe to do so. Do not drive through standing water as doing so can be very dangerous.

If you encounter flooding while driving please call 911 to report it.