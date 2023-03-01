First Witness seeks state, local support for larger child advocacy center in Duluth

DULUTH — As demand for services continues to grow, an advocacy center focused on stopping child abuse is pushing ahead with ambitious expansion plans.

First Witness Child Advocacy Center still occupies the original building at 4 W. Fifth St. the Junior League worked with volunteers to provide when the facility opened about 30 years ago. But the scale of the organization’s work has expanded dramatically since then.

This is the current home of the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, 4 W. Fifth St., Duluth.

First Witness Executive Director Tracie Clanaugh said her staff have gone from serving about 50-60 children annually at first to about 210 in 2022.

Part of that growth has been fueled by the center’s extended geographic reach, as it now serves not just St. Louis County residents, but much of Northeastern Minnesota, including Carlton, Lake and Cook counties.

But Clanaugh said society also seems to be doing a better job of recognizing and addressing child abuse, especially since mandatory reporting rules have gone into effect. Nevertheless, she concedes, “We still really don’t have a very good handle on the occurrence rate of child abuse, because so much is under-reported or not reported at all.”

Yet, national statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide a glimpse at how alarmingly pervasive documented child abuse remains:



About 1 in 7 girls affected;

About 1 in 13 boys impacted;

About 1 in 4 nonbinary children subject to abuse before age 18.

Forensic interviewer Laura Gapske of First Witness Child Advocacy Center speaks to a group during a training session at the Duluth Institute on March 15, 2019.

Clanaugh said First Witness strives to provide “a safe place for children to come and feel comfortable when they were being interviewed by law enforcement, social services and county attorneys.”

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

“The premise behind that was having a space where children could come and tell about their experience one time, versus having to go to many different places," she said. "And then that multidisciplinary team of law enforcement, social services and county attorneys coordinated and work together on those cases.”

First Witness has also emerged as a training center for investigators seeking to document potential abuse accurately in a way that does not needlessly retraumatize victims.

But the organization needs more space to fulfill its mission. First Witness currently occupies just over 2,000 square feet of space.

Looking to the future, it has purchased a pair of brownstone buildings at the corner of 14th Avenue East and Second Street that should allow it to quintuple in size, to more than 10,000 square feet. Still, converting the buildings into useful sustainable facilities is going to take a lot of effort and money — $3.5 million, by current estimates.

This is the future home of the First Witness Child Advocacy Center, 1402-1406 E. Second St., Duluth.

So far, the organization has raised a little more than $1 million, and it’s asking the state for an additional $1.5 million in support. If that request proves successful, it would still leave First Witness with the daunting task of raising about another $1 million. But Clanaugh remains confident supporters will step up to meet the need.

Some of that money could come from the sale of First Witness’ existing building at 4 W. Fifth St., and Clanaugh said the organization is laying plans for a wider public fundraising campaign.

“This help from the state Legislature is absolutely critical to us in our next chapter in serving our community," she said.

District 8B Rep. Alicia Kozlowski and District 8A Rep. Liz Olson, both DFL-Duluth, have jointly authored legislation to provide $1.5 million for First Witness’ new facility.

Alicia Kozlowski. Contributed / Alicia Kozlowski

“I am personally wholeheartedly bringing this forward, because since its inception nearly 30 years ago, First Witness has both grown in the number of children served and services provided in response to cases of alleged child abuse," Kozlowski said Tuesday in testimony before the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee in St. Paul. "I’ve seen firsthand and experienced the need for these services, and First Witness Child Advocacy Center is really leading the way."

Liz Olson

In a statement, Olson said: “No one deserves to experience the trauma of child abuse. First Witness and its team of professionals are grounded in dignity and compassion as they support the wellbeing of children and families in the Northland.”

Clanaugh explained First Witness’ staff has grown out of necessity.

“We have expanded our services. So, we have professional forensic interviewers. We have family advocates that walk with the family throughout the process of investigation and trial. And lastly, we have a national training center, where we train people in law enforcement, social services, advocates and county attorneys from all over,” she said.

If all goes according to plan, Clanaugh said she hopes to begin remodeling the buildings it has acquired in April, with an anticipated move-in date toward year’s end.

Donations to the nonprofit First Witness may be made at firstwitness.org/how-you-can-help or may be sent to the center at 4 W. Fifth St., Duluth, MN 55806.