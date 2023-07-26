First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds

DULUTH — As efforts to restore wild rice to the St. Louis River continue, Canada geese have posed a persistent challenge, feeding heavily on the grain and causing considerable mortality before poorly established young plants are able to withstand the onslaught of black-billed birds.

That's why last fall the city approved a new goose-management plan authorizing authorities to cull up to 300 Canada geese annually via a "roundup" while the birds are molting and incapable of flight.

In late June, the first of these captures occurred, resulting in the deaths of 300 birds — the maximum take allowed under the city's new policy.

Wild rice restoration is a long-term commitment by all of the partners involved. Ideally, we continue with a stewardship ethic that honors and respects manoomin into perpetuity. Jim Filby Williams, director of parks, properties and libraries

Similar captures across the river in Superior killed 249 additional birds this year, said David Grandmaison, an officer for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, who also serves as the coordinator of an interstate initiative to restore wild rice to the St. Louis River estuary, once rich in the native grain. Superior has allowed for the removals for a number of years now.

But unless both of the respective Twin Ports cities permitted similar operations, the impact continued to diminish, and Grandmaison referred to Duluth as "a critical partner" in bringing goose numbers down to a point where the birds were no longer decimating rice beds before they could take hold.

Wild rice grows in one of five exclosures erected in the restored Kingsbury Bay on Sept. 12. The fencing keeps geese from swimming into the rice patch, and if the exclosures are the proper size and shape, geese avoid flying into them. Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

Geese quickly surmised that they were safe on the Duluth side of the river when they got spooked in Superior.

"Geese are wicked smart," Grandmaison told the News Tribune last fall. "They know where they're going to be protected from any sort of disturbance. And they definitely know where the resources are on the water."

As for this year — the first for removing birds from Duluth — Grandmaison said: "I would consider the roundup a success, given our ability to strategically remove geese from areas where they have been causing significant damage to wild rice plantings."

A roundup typically involves about a dozen natural resource professionals herding geese into an enclosure where they are euthanized using carbon dioxide.

Some groups from near and far have weighed in with their concerns and objections to birds being destroyed, even if it is in support of another worthy cause, namely restoring growths of wild rice to the St. Louis River.

Samples of the dead birds have been submitted to the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene for testing to determine if they are suitable for donation to local food pantries in the Twin Ports area, Grandmaison said. In the past, they have been donated to the Lake Superior Zoo to be used as feed for non-avian animals in captivity.

Other control techniques have been deployed with limited success , including efforts to scare geese away from young rice beds and enclosures designed to keep geese away from the planted patches. Those measures alone, however, have proven inadequate to deter the wily geese and return wild rice to a self-sustaining status, Grandmaison said.

The combined benefits of the various controls, including roundups, appear to hold promise, according to Grandmaison.

Wild rice grows in one of five geese exclosures in Kingsbury Bay on Sept. 12. Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

"Wild rice density is increasing. We are observing expanding rice beds at core restoration sites, and wild rice is beginning to pop up at additional locations in the estuary where we have not seeded," he said.

Eventually, the goose roundups may become unnecessary to sustaining wild rice restoration efforts if the plants take hold.

"Dense wild rice beds are more resilient to goose herbivory than sparse beds," Grandmaison said. "Our goal is to increase density to the point where herbivory management becomes unnecessary."

Wild rice, known as manoomin to Indigenous residents and their ancestors, revered the grain as a spiritual gift.

But industrialization and the corresponding decline in water quality led to the steady disappearance of wild rice from the landscape, until recent efforts to reverse the trend.

"The city of Duluth is pleased to support the efforts of our partners to restore wild rice to the St. Louis River estuary, understanding that one necessary means to that culturally and ecologically important end is humane removal of some geese, at least on a temporary basis, " said Jim Filby Williams, Duluth's director of parks, properties and libraries.

Grandmaison suspects the wild rice restoration efforts will need to be prolonged in order to prove effective.

"Wild rice restoration is a long-term commitment by all of the partners involved. Ideally, we continue with a stewardship ethic that honors and respects manoomin into perpetuity," he said.