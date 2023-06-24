Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fire strikes, badly damages Papa Charlie's restaurant ahead of Lutsen bike race

The cause of the blaze remains unclear.

Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 2:13 PM

LUTSEN — A popular bar and restaurant caught fire early Saturday morning before the start of the Lutsen 99er gravel bike race, causing considerable damage.

In a social media post, the resort acknowledged the extent of the loss, saying: "Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's Restaurant today in a fire. We thank the six local volunteer fire departments that responded, keeping the fire contained to the Papa Charlie's building and keeping everyone safe."

In a statement provided to WTIP, a local public radio station, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliason said: "There are multiple fire departments on site at a fire at Papa Charlie's in Lutsen for mutual aid at the request of the Lutsen Fire Department. The status or the cause of the fire are not known at this time. More details should be available later today, after the suppression efforts are finished."

The News Tribune will provide more details on this incident as they become available.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Body recovered from Lake Nebagamon
How Duluth mayor contenders compare
Find out where Duluth City Council candidates stand
Bygones: Duluth merchants joined lawsuit opposing I-35 extension in 1983

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Vote
Local
Duluth School Board candidates show where they stand on the issues
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Solway Township home destroyed by fire
June 23, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Artist poses with piece.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Meet sculptor behind North Shore dinosaurs
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Vote
Local
Duluth School Board candidates show where they stand on the issues
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
081220.N.DNT.NeighborsC1.jpg
Local
West Duluth couple files suit over 'racially discriminatory' policing
June 23, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
planting trees along St. Louis River Estuary
Northland Outdoors
As emerald ash borers decimate trees, new forest planted to replace them
June 24, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  John Myers