Fire strikes, badly damages Papa Charlie's restaurant ahead of Lutsen bike race

LUTSEN — A popular bar and restaurant caught fire early Saturday morning before the start of the Lutsen 99er gravel bike race, causing considerable damage.

In a social media post, the resort acknowledged the extent of the loss, saying: "Sadly, we lost our beloved Papa Charlie's Restaurant today in a fire. We thank the six local volunteer fire departments that responded, keeping the fire contained to the Papa Charlie's building and keeping everyone safe."

In a statement provided to WTIP, a local public radio station, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliason said: "There are multiple fire departments on site at a fire at Papa Charlie's in Lutsen for mutual aid at the request of the Lutsen Fire Department. The status or the cause of the fire are not known at this time. More details should be available later today, after the suppression efforts are finished."

The News Tribune will provide more details on this incident as they become available.