News | Local
News reporting
Fire displaces Canosia Township family

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
December 31, 2022 02:59 PM
CANOSIA TOWNSHIP — A family was displaced after a fire caused significant damage to their home Friday evening.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 5700 block of N. Pike Lake Road around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a house fire, a news release said. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured.

While the home was not a total loss, it did suffer a significant amount of damage. A specific damage estimate was not available, but the cost to repair the home will be more than $50,000, Sgt. Josh Berndt with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in an email to the News Tribune.

The Red Cross offered assistance to the family, but Berndt said they declined services Friday.

Officials with the Canosia Fire Department said the fire may have been started by a malfunctioning surge protector. They do not suspect foul play.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Fredenberg, Air Guard, Grand Lake, Hermantown and Solway fire departments assisted at the scene, the news release said.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
