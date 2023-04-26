99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fire destroys West Duluth garage

Falling power lines and hazardous materials complicated firefighting efforts.

Fire truck
Contributed / Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:55 AM

DULUTH — A detached two-stall garage in West Duluth was declared a total loss after a fire late Tuesday night. There were no injuries or damage to other buildings.

The Duluth Fire Department was dispatched at 10:53 p.m. to the 6300 block of Pizarro Street and found the garage engulfed, according to a news release. As the crew of 8 Quint began operations, live power lines began to fall adjacent to the garage, forcing crews to fall back.

Duluth Police Department officers also determined propane and acetylene cylinders were in the burning garage.

Minnesota Power shut down power and the fire was extinguished at 11:12 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately two hours.

Estimated damage to the building and its contents was $50,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

also read
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth condemns building after fatal fire
City officials determined the extent of the damage warrants demolition.
April 25, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A woman in a purple dress with wearing a name tag and a man in a restaurant kitchen
Local
Duluth authorities identify mother, son killed in apartment fire
A GoFundMe page has been established to help cover funeral costs.
April 24, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Firefighters work scene of apartment fire
Local
Duluth Hillside fire claims two lives, as property sustains third fatal blaze
Two firefighters were injured while working to rescue tenants.
April 22, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A fire truck parked in front of a residence
Local
Duluth Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2022
Firefighters have been stretched due to retirements, deployments and other departures.
April 19, 2023 05:46 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Minnesota
Fractured track being investigated in Raymond, Minnesota, derailment
A preliminary report states a section of fractured track has been sent to a laboratory as part of investigation into cause of the March 30 derailment of a BNSF Railway train in Raymond.
April 18, 2023 06:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Barn on fire
Local
Barnum family 'so very grateful' for support following barn fire
Jody Westerberg described the outpouring they've received since losing 16 goats and two rabbits in a barn fire Saturday, April 8, as "amazing."
April 13, 2023 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
White smoke billows up from a burning building.
Local
Grand Marais restaurant burns
Sydney's Frozen Custard & Wood-Fired Pizza was significantly damaged Monday.
April 10, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Fire truck
Local
Barnum farmers injured in attempt to save animals from fire
The owners were transported to the hospital after their rescue effort.
April 09, 2023 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Minnesota
Woman found dead after house fire in west-central Minnesota
A cause of the blaze is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
April 02, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
Updated 5:45 p.m.: The governor has visited the scene of the derailment, and residents are back home. Donations for short- and long-term needs are being coordinated.
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Building condemned after 3 fatal fires
April 26, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
fond du lac flooding 041623_1.png
Local
St. Louis County declares state of local disaster area due to flooding
April 26, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Fire truck
Local
Fire destroys West Duluth garage
April 26, 2023 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students in black robes participate in graduation
Local
Duluth graduation rate rebounds
April 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A light-skinned person wearing protective gloves opens a compartment in the back of a vintage desk, as sun shines through windows on two sides.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Glensheen unlocks secret spaces in new tour
April 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
People gather around the remains of a C-47 Skytrain crash.
Members Only
The Vault
A 1954 plane crash killed 11 in Hermantown
April 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau