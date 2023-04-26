Fire destroys West Duluth garage

DULUTH — A detached two-stall garage in West Duluth was declared a total loss after a fire late Tuesday night. There were no injuries or damage to other buildings.

The Duluth Fire Department was dispatched at 10:53 p.m. to the 6300 block of Pizarro Street and found the garage engulfed, according to a news release. As the crew of 8 Quint began operations, live power lines began to fall adjacent to the garage, forcing crews to fall back.

Duluth Police Department officers also determined propane and acetylene cylinders were in the burning garage.

Minnesota Power shut down power and the fire was extinguished at 11:12 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately two hours.

Estimated damage to the building and its contents was $50,000.