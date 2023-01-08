Fire destroys Iron Range house
While there were no injuries reported, both the garage and house are "believed to be a total loss," the sheriff's office said.
We are part of The Trust Project.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An early-morning fire destroyed a home on the Iron Range on Saturday.
In a news release, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner, the only occupant, called 911 at 5:26 a.m. to report flames and heavy smoke in the garage that then spread to the house on the 8400 block of Woodland Road in Clinton Township, which is south of Virginia.
While there were no injuries reported, both the garage and house are "believed to be a total loss," the sheriff's office said.
Multiple fire departments responded and the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire.
The 55-year-old woman lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree 30 miles north of Hibbing.
Owned by a veteran from Poplar, the business will have room for up to four tattoo artists.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.