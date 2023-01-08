Fire destroys Iron Range house

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An early-morning fire destroyed a home on the Iron Range on Saturday.

In a news release, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner, the only occupant, called 911 at 5:26 a.m. to report flames and heavy smoke in the garage that then spread to the house on the 8400 block of Woodland Road in Clinton Township, which is south of Virginia.

While there were no injuries reported, both the garage and house are "believed to be a total loss," the sheriff's office said.

Multiple fire departments responded and the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire.