99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire destroys Iron Range house

While there were no injuries reported, both the garage and house are "believed to be a total loss," the sheriff's office said.

Duluth Brief.jpg
By Staff reports
January 07, 2023 06:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An early-morning fire destroyed a home on the Iron Range on Saturday.

In a news release, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner, the only occupant, called 911 at 5:26 a.m. to report flames and heavy smoke in the garage that then spread to the house on the 8400 block of Woodland Road in Clinton Township, which is south of Virginia.

While there were no injuries reported, both the garage and house are "believed to be a total loss," the sheriff's office said.

Multiple fire departments responded and the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's office are investigating the fire.

Related Topics: FIRESVIRGINIAIRON RANGEST. LOUIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile crash
The 55-year-old woman lost control of her snowmobile and struck a tree 30 miles north of Hibbing.
January 07, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
010623.N.ST.Northlandia suite.JPG
Local
New tattoo parlor set to open in Superior
Owned by a veteran from Poplar, the business will have room for up to four tattoo artists.
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's Grant Elementary School reopened 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
Local
Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report