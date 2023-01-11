Fire destroys home near Hermantown

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP — A home near Hermantown was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire, authorities said.

The structure fire was reported at 4425 Solway Road just after 8 a.m., when the property owner returned home and found smoke coming from the house and an active fire in the bathroom, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Fire departments from Solway, Grand Lake, Industrial and Canosia townships all responded, as did crews from Proctor, Hermantown and the 148th Air National Guard, but the home was deemed a total loss.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time, but the homeowner stated he was using three space heaters inside the residence at the time of the fire," Sgt. Nick Voltzke reported.

Public records indicate the property is owned by Brennon Riddle and contained a manufactured home and garage, both built in 1982. The sheriff's office said the homeowner was the sole occupant and is currently staying with family members.