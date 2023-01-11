99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire destroys home near Hermantown

Multiple departments responded to Solway Township shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire truck
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Staff reports
January 11, 2023 11:53 AM
SOLWAY TOWNSHIP — A home near Hermantown was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire, authorities said.

The structure fire was reported at 4425 Solway Road just after 8 a.m., when the property owner returned home and found smoke coming from the house and an active fire in the bathroom, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Fire departments from Solway, Grand Lake, Industrial and Canosia townships all responded, as did crews from Proctor, Hermantown and the 148th Air National Guard, but the home was deemed a total loss.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time, but the homeowner stated he was using three space heaters inside the residence at the time of the fire," Sgt. Nick Voltzke reported.

Public records indicate the property is owned by Brennon Riddle and contained a manufactured home and garage, both built in 1982. The sheriff's office said the homeowner was the sole occupant and is currently staying with family members.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
