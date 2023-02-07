99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire badly damages Hibbing home

A smoke alarm woke up the only occupant, a wheelchair user who was safely evacuated by a police officer.

Three firefighters stand in front of a fire truck, looking at a home that had a basement fire. Fire hoses stretch from the fire truck, across the icy driveway and into the brick home.
Firefighters respond to a fire at 1313 18th St., Hibbing, on Tuesday morning.
Contributed / Northland Fire Wire
By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 05:10 PM
HIBBING — A fire caused approximately $400,000 in damage to a house Tuesday morning. It's the fourth house fire on the Iron Range since Thursday.

At 6:10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a smoke alarm going off and a smoke-filled home at 1313 18th St., according to a news release from the Hibbing Fire Department.

House fire in Mountain Iron
Local
2 hospitalized after Mountain Iron house fire
Three house fires occurred on the Iron Range since Thursday.
February 06, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

The sound of a smoke alarm woke up the home's only occupant, a wheelchair user who was safely evacuated by Hibbing police officer Joe Burns, who was first on the scene.

"Working smoke alarms play a vital role in reporting fires when they are small, making quick extinguishment and limited damages possible," the fire department said. "In this case, a working smoke alarm saved a life this morning."

The occupant was evaluated by first responders on the scene but did not need treatment.

Crews found the fire in the basement and it had spread to other rooms. It was contained to the basement, but "there was severe smoke damage throughout the home," the fire department said.

The Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm and Virginia fire departments responded to the scene. The Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
