Fire badly damages Hibbing home

HIBBING — A fire caused approximately $400,000 in damage to a house Tuesday morning. It's the fourth house fire on the Iron Range since Thursday.

At 6:10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a smoke alarm going off and a smoke-filled home at 1313 18th St., according to a news release from the Hibbing Fire Department.

The sound of a smoke alarm woke up the home's only occupant, a wheelchair user who was safely evacuated by Hibbing police officer Joe Burns, who was first on the scene.

"Working smoke alarms play a vital role in reporting fires when they are small, making quick extinguishment and limited damages possible," the fire department said. "In this case, a working smoke alarm saved a life this morning."

The occupant was evaluated by first responders on the scene but did not need treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crews found the fire in the basement and it had spread to other rooms. It was contained to the basement, but "there was severe smoke damage throughout the home," the fire department said.

The Hibbing, Keewatin, Chisholm and Virginia fire departments responded to the scene. The Hibbing Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire.