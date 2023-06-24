Find out where Duluth City Council candidates stand

Duluth City Council At Large

Ashlie Castaldo

Ashlie Castaldo

Age: 37

Neighborhood of residence: Piedmont

Occupation: Digital marketing director for the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights

Education: St. James Elementary (now Stella Maris Academy), Morgan Park Middle School, Denfeld High School, Lake Superior College and Greenville College for Bachelor of Arts, University of Illinois-Springfield, Master of Arts

Public service: Vice chair of the Commission on Disabilities, city of Duluth Racial Bias Audit, board of directors member for the Duluth Community Garden Program, outreach and inclusion officer for DFLEC, Capitol Connectors team member

ADVERTISEMENT

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

Addressing the crisis in safe, affordable housing has the ability to comprehend almost every other challenge facing our city. We must look toward a “whole community” approach that calls on targeted housing development, effective public safety, thoughtful zoning, and land-use policies — including short-term rentals, and wise city investment. Taken together, they can meet the needs of the citizens and families of our great city. Creating a partnership among developers, organized labor, police and fire departments, and a forward-looking administration and council can, together, meet the challenges with a united front. We must set ourselves to that task.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

Our city is a collection of neighborhoods that reflect historical disparities in ethnicity, jobs, and socio-economic character. Along with those disparities are strengths and opportunities for diverse growth and development that takes advantage of every neighborhood's strength to create a city that can grow and progress together. It is not a zero-sum game, rather, it is an opportunity to take advantage of our collective strengths and resources to build a city that mitigates disparity and accentuates our shared vision for the future. That is the challenge an at large councilor must confront; I look forward to meeting it.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

Population is only one measure of a city's growth, development and vibrancy. It is what we do with our current population and the citizens, families, businesses, and working women and men that comprise it that will determine our future character and success. I am more concerned with creating opportunities for the people that live in our city than focusing solely on growing our numbers. If we prioritize safe neighborhoods; businesses that reflect our environment and natural resources; and our extraordinary working women and men, we will create the kind of community of which people want to be a part of.

Asher Estrin-Haire

Age: 58

Neighborhood of residence: Lincoln Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Asher Estrin-Haire

Occupation: Craftsperson

Education: Arts and humanities

Public service: Former city commissioner

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

Duluth's current challenge is the glaring disconnect between city government and the citizens they represent. With a housing shortage, property management companies with unchecked power, and deteriorating infrastructure, the city population has grown weary of watching the best the city has to offer get delivered to tourists and out-of-state investors, and even the work of attracting tourism outsourced. City leadership needs to be citizen-focused in order to better serve everyone, tourists included.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

Food deserts are a huge problem in areas with the greatest poverty, which exacerbates the issue. Convenience stores are relied upon as grocery stores, which cannot deliver the same quality as an actual market. Out-of-state slumlords keep rental properties barely liveable (if even) and people are forced to live in subhuman conditions, simply by circumstance. Accountability needs to happen yesterday. There are opportunities to deliver better neighborhoods. We need to make it easier for this to happen, and harder to stop the status quo.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

ADVERTISEMENT

Attracting new businesses (industries) with liveable wages is the answer to our stagnant growth. The tax revenue the city needs to run should not be coming from property tax increases and levies. It should be coming from a flowing, healthy economy. Tourism is not a reliable income source. With new industry, it's easier to have jobs with liveable wages, affordable housing, and service workers to serve the tourism industry. Without it, the ones who serve tourists can no longer afford to live here. The existing industries need to be able to offer more than just a place to work.

Arik Forsman

Arik Forsman

Age: 35

Neighborhood of residence: Kenwood

Occupation: Economic development at Minnesota Power

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, UMD

Public service: Duluth city councilor 2018–present. Currently serving on the Duluth Economic Development Authority, Spirit Mountain board, Visit Duluth board, and 1200 Fund board. Previously served on the Duluth Public Utilities Commission, Spirit Mountain Task Force, Downtown Duluth Task Force, and as City Council liaison to the Library board and Parks & Recreation Commission.

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth is a special place with incredible potential. But we face urgent challenges. Rather than spending time on resolutions that have nothing to do with the city, my focus will continue to be on solving our long-term city budget problems so that we can finally catch up on our streets and infrastructure, which is slipping further into disrepair; hire more plow drivers, police, and firefighters; create more housing; slow down rising property taxes; clean up downtown; and provide better options than a tent for people experiencing homelessness. This will require leadership, prioritization, and hard choices. I'm ready for the challenge.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

Yes. While investment in infrastructure and parks has become more balanced across Duluth in recent years, the statistics are clear that there are still disparities in income- and health-based outcomes according to the neighborhood Duluthians live in. Evidence shows the most impactful way to change the lives of a family is access to a higher income career. We must double down on workforce development programs to help better align the skills that people have with career opportunities on the rise that pay living wages. And then work with industry partners to create more of these quality jobs in Duluth.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

Yes. Our population is stuck in neutral because we have a lack of housing supply. People want to move to Duluth but they can't find a decent place they can afford. This drives up demand for what we have, increasing prices for renters and homeowners. The only real solution is to build a lot more housing. The facts are clear that policies like rent control, which are being shopped by some candidates, would be disastrous for Duluth long term. We must build our way out of this and create more quality career opportunities to sustain growth. There are no shortcuts.

Lynn Marie Nephew

Age: 45

Neighborhood of residence: Congdon

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynn Marie Nephew.

Occupation: Realtor

Education: UMD, studied communications; licensed real estate salesperson, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Public service: I have served on the Neighborhood Housing Services board, merger committee of Neighborhood Housing Services and Northern Community Land Trust, 1 Roof Community Housing, and the City of Duluth Housing Task Force. I currently served on Common Ground Construction, Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth, and Housing For Inmates.

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

Lack of housing is the greatest challenge facing Duluth. When we increase the amount of housing units of all kinds, prices stabilize, we can expand economic development, increase the revenue coming into the city and fully fund core city services. To encourage investment, we need to streamline, simplify, and improve our permitting and inspection processes. Duluth ordinances should be amended to trim unnecessary red tape and amend outdated policies that only stand in the way of our success.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

Yes there are disparities across the city. While recently certain funding has been allocated more equally, there is still a lot of work to do. Income and health disparities are extremely evident within Duluth. We must increase public transportation and housing to draw people to historically struggling neighborhoods, with the purpose of creating socioeconomic diversity. We must expand workforce development programs and create neighborhoods that reinforce sustainable career paths.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

ADVERTISEMENT

We need to return to being a city of over 100,000 — a true City of the First Class. Duluth finally has growing economic development and an increase in people moving here. But the housing does not exist and threatens this change. We need to reprioritize the city budget, and expand our tax base through housing and economic development. Duluth has infrastructure to support a much larger population, we need to take advantage of that. With a growing tax base we can fully fund our core services and become the destination rather than the stepping stone for young people.

Miranda Pacheco

Miranda Pacheco

Age: 42

Neighborhood of residence: West Duluth

Occupation: Addiction counselor, inclusivity consultant

Education: Associate degree from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Public service: Chum, Life House, Zeitgeist's Healthy Hillside Initiative, AICHO’s domestic violence shelter, SOAR, and the Workforce Development Center.

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

When members of our community are lost to deaths of despair, when they turn to crime, or when they are forced out onto the street, we all suffer.

People are falling through the cracks, and we are failing people at the moment they most need these services. We have to make sure mental health services are available to everyone and appropriate for everyone, and that includes more culturally specific services.

This will not only help us keep people off the streets, this will help teenagers graduate from high school, help people keep their jobs, and keep families together.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

From a felon and homeless to homeowner, from active addiction to alcohol and drug counselor, from running the streets to running Grandma’s half-marathon and now running for office, I have experienced many of the disparities here in Duluth. I have also seen how we, as a community, can make better lives for ourselves and for everyone.

Every day I am fighting for people, and every day I am giving back to the city that gave me life. I want to carry people’s stories into these spaces where they will make a difference.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

We are not doing enough to prepare for climate migrants. We are already seeing people moving to Duluth as a climate refuge, and that number is expected to grow. If we don’t prepare now, our housing crisis could get worse, and we could put more pressure on our infrastructure and streets.

We need to invest now in systems that will work. We made these systems, and we can make them better. While these crises don't have easy solutions, the answer starts with city councilors who are willing to look at all possible solutions and take this problem head-on.

Shawn A. Savela

Shawn Savela

Age: 56

Neighborhood of residence: Kenwood

Occupation: Software consulting and services

Education: Master of Science, computer science, UMD

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

While there are many challenges in Duluth, the greatest challenge I see is the city budget. It is and will be an ongoing struggle to provide necessary funding for essential services while not increasing the tax burden on the citizens. I will work hard with the other council members, the mayor, and the various departments to come up with a balanced and fair budget while also minimizing the tax burden for everyone in the city.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

I haven’t noticed nor have I heard anyone speaking of any disparities across the city, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. Anecdotally, I’ve noticed a lot of spending and development recently in downtown and the west end and less so in the east or central areas, but that’s to be expected for different areas at different times. When someone encounters what they believe is unfair or imbalanced I encourage them to bring it to my attention and I will work to find a solution that works in the best interest of all of the residents of Duluth.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

One of the benefits of Duluth is that it feels like a small city and isn’t overpopulated. I didn’t really appreciate this when I grew up here but after living in much larger areas I now understand how nice it is. Any substantial influx of population brings with it stresses on our infrastructure and resources such as fire and police. Given our current tight housing situation, if we did want to foster growth, we would need a well-thought-out solution that works for both new and current residents while also maintaining the beauty of the city.

Therese Wisocki

Therese Wisocki

Age: 64

Neighborhood of residence: East Duluth

Occupation: Retired telecommunications professional

Education: Graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School, extensive technical on-the-job training pertaining to engineering, customer service wholesale delivery and operations.

Public service: Served on the pastoral council of my parish; taught religious education for first grade through high school.

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address

it?

Duluth needs jobs involving engineering, manufacturing, and industrial technology. These types of businesses will also attract a supplier level of light manufacturing businesses, creating yet more jobs. I would like to see a robust recruitment process. We have the capability of attracting domestic and international companies that are looking to locate in the United States, and cities with the quality of life Duluth has to offer. In order to have business development or new expansion, we need adequate housing at all price levels. I would promote building more housing to initiate this process.

2. If elected to an at large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

I have talked to a lot of people about disparity in Duluth. Each with a different perspective based on their life experiences. One example is to grow business in the western part of Duluth. My understanding is we have land available for development at the Atlas Industrial Park site. We have the space, we have the talent, we have hard-working people with great work ethic. I would actively organize a vehicle to recruit manufacturing and technology organizations to consider western Duluth for expansion and work closely with the community leaders to accomplish this.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

Duluth’s stagnant population is absolutely a concern. It’s about jobs. Jobs attract people. The city could develop a strategic program to tap into our University graduates. We could utilize local business people in mentoring programs and create financial packages with local banks and government funding, to encourage graduates to locate and open businesses here. The success of Citon Computer Corporation is a great example. Citon started with two college graduates who found their niche in the computer industry. They created their company here and now employ approximately 80 employees. It's all about tapping into the resources we already have.

Jenna Yeakle

Jenna Yeakle

Age: 32

Neighborhood of residence: Denfeld

Occupation: Community organizer

Education: Bachelor of Liberal Arts, Luther College, 2012; Master of Public Health, University of Minnesota, 2022

Public service:

Chum — Rhubarb Fest Planning Committee

Duluth Climate and Energy Network — member

We Walk in Duluth — member

Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate — Policy Committee member

Duluth NAACP Health and Environmental Equity — committee member

Senate District 8 DFL — Executive Committee member

Showing Up for Racial Justice, Northland Chapter — team member

Duluth Community Garden Program — board chair, Executive Committee, Events Committee

Lyndale Neighborhood Association — board member, Executive Committee, secretary

Zion Lutheran Church — Community Dinner coordinator

Corcoran Neighborhood Association, Midtown Farmers Market — farmers market manager

Open Arms of Minnesota — volunteer coordinator

Lyngblomsten Care Center — volunteer coordinator

Free Bikes 4 Kidz — volunteer coordinator

Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration — service manager, trainer

Bolder Options — mentor

Minnesota Literacy Council — volunteer adult ESL teacher

Minnesota Literacy Council — AmeriCorps VISTA, AmeriCorps VISTA leader

Safe Haven — women’s advocate

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Duluth and what would you do to address it?

Too many Duluthians are struggling to find or maintain quality housing. Housing is a human right. The city has tremendous opportunities to build more affordable housing, while upgrading our existing housing stock, and doing more for community members experiencing homelessness. I support:

Transparency from developers, ensuring that decisions are made locally by the community and use local union contractors.

Protections for renters.

Improving the quality of existing housing through rehabilitation programs.

Expanding first-time homeowner support.

Expanding temporary and permanent housing options for community members facing homelessness.

2. If elected to an at-large City Council seat, you will represent the whole of Duluth. Do you see disparities across the city, and if so, what, if anything, would you do to address them?

Duluth has serious wealth and racial inequalities. These disparities affect everything from employment opportunities to health to generational stability. I am committed to working alongside our local government bodies, organizations, and community leaders toward economic and racial justice.

We have opportunities now to invest in community development projects. There is a $17 billion state surplus and federal funding opportunities through the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. The city of Duluth must use these opportunities to undo systemic inequalities. Our community members have solutions, and I will ensure that all Duluthians have a seat at the table.

3. Duluth’s population has been pretty stagnant in recent years. Does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the city should do to foster growth?

Equitable opportunities and thriving neighborhoods help both Duluthians who want to stay and welcome newcomers here. Too often, the city greenlights development that benefits tourists and the wealthy few instead of all Duluthians. I support building neighborhoods that undo past mistakes, benefitting our residents now and into the future. I am committed to smart growth and strengthening neighborhoods through:

Fully funding public schools, libraries, and community centers.

Expanding child care options.

Mixed-use development that benefits residents and business owners.

Replacing lead service pipelines.

Increasing access to grocery stores and fresh food.

Expanding broadband high-speed internet.

Caring for our parks and trails.

Duluth City Council, 1st District

Wendy Durrwachter

Wendy Durrwachter

Age: 45

Neighborhood of residence: Lakeside

Occupation: Composer, server, wine sales representative

Education: Bachelor’s degree in music from University of Minnesota, Master of Music in film from Pacific Northwest Film Scoring Program

Public service: Served on the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council Grant Panel; served on the

planning team for the Martin Luther King Day rally; and currently volunteer with TakeAction Minnesota, Duluth for Clean Water, and the local DFL.

1. As 1st District Councilor you would represent Duluth’s easternmost neighborhoods. What do you see as the most pressing concerns facing your fellow local residents?

Now is the time when we need to foster and support everything that makes Duluth great. Duluthians and the 1st District deserve city services and infrastructure that work and are fully funded. This includes safe roads, lead-free pipes, protected green spaces, parks, and trails. Working parents need access to quality child care and I will work to make it abundant and accessible to all. This district is also facing unaffordable housing and a housing shortage across all income levels. I am committed to increasing housing stock and supporting policies that help keep folks on fixed incomes in their neighborhoods.

2. The city has been talking about the future use of the Lester Park Golf Course property. What do you think should happen to that site?

Parks and protected green space are core to why many of us call Duluth home. The current plan by City Council puts most of this site into a public, undeveloped preservation status — a move I fully support. Only if the following conditions are met, would I support developing the smaller part of the course. First, the money from the sale of land must go directly to maintaining Enger Park’s course. Second, the development is mixed-income housing that integrates seamlessly into the existing Lester Park neighborhoods. Third, the city holds accessible community input sessions about any proposed development at the site.

3. What makes you the candidate best suited to represent Duluth’s 1st District?

I know what it’s like to have your kids leave Duluth and wonder if they can return to where they grew up. We all want our kids to be able to follow their passions, pursue careers, and build their lives. When something needs to be done I step up and do it. I’ve spent my whole life working in the restaurant industry which is all about listening to and understanding people and their needs. I am dedicated to listening to our community while promoting the types of opportunities that will allow our kids to make a life here.

Tim Meyer

Tim Meyer

Age: 61

Neighborhood of residence: Lakeside/Lester Park, 32 years

Occupation: Principal architect

Education: Pre-engineering, St. Cloud State University, 1982; bachelor’s degree in environmental design, 1986; bachelor’s degree in architecture, 1987, North Dakota State University, Fargo

Public service: Duluth Housing Redevelopment Authority Commission; city of Duluth Planning Commission; Duluth Public Arts Commission; Downtown Waterfront Design Review Commission; Historic Preservation Commission; Superior Public Museums Board; city of Superior, Historic Preservation Commission, professional member.

1. As 1st District Councilor you would represent Duluth’s easternmost neighborhoods. What do you see as the most pressing concerns facing your fellow local residents?

Housing expansion and tiers of housing; affordable housing; expansion of child care options; diversification of economic development; London Road reconstruction resident input and Lester Park Golf Course redevelopment.

2. The city has been talking about the future use of the Lester Park Golf Course property. What do you think should happen to that site?

Personally, I would like to see a limited golf facility maintained, but housing developed around it, along with additional parkland. Many residents are also proponents of the golf course being entirely removed. I would recommend the future of Lester Park Golf Course be placed on a referendum.

3. What makes you the candidate best suited to represent Duluth’s 1st District?

I believe my City of Duluth Commission experience and my project management and planning experiences as an Architect and a planning commissioner. I believe these would be very valuable with the London Road reconstruction happening and the redevelopment of the Lester Park Golf Course site and need for road replacement infrastructure upgrades. I would work hard to ensure the wants and desires of 1st District residents are incorporated into these projects.

Duluth City Council, 4th district

Howie Hanson

Howie Hanson

Age: 68

Neighborhood of residence: District 4

Occupation: Semi-retired

Education: Bachelor of Science in communications, University of Wisconsin-Superior; Leadership and Change master's program, College of St. Scholastica

1. As 4th District Councilor, you would represent a number of neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights. What do you see as the greatest concerns of district residents?

Lincoln Park's poverty rate is 39%. Rental rates are also spiking, and hopefully with the support of fellow councilors, I plan to co-author a resolution to cap annual rent increases in Duluth, likely in the first or second council meeting in January 2024 if I am elected. Upgrading Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights will also be a priority, as we work closely with the administration to prioritize parks capital improvements projects in our three neighborhoods thanks to the recently passed, $30 million tax renewal authorization by the Legislature. Keeping Enger Park Golf Course open in summer 2024 is another priority.

2. There has been a fair degree of redevelopment in the 4th District recently. How well do you feel that has been managed?

The Lincoln Park Craft District continues to be a major economic development achievement for our community, which I supported and helped to push along during my four previous years serving as our 4th District city councilor. A major shout-out to the administration, the planning staff, city councilors and to restaurant owner-operator Tom Hanson and his family of OMC for launching the vision and continuing to nurture the business district-wide development throughout the last eight years. Business development over the hill — in the Miller Hill district, Arrowhead Road and Central Entrance in particular — has been mostly thoughtful and brisk as well.

3. What makes you an effective voice for your district?

My wife, Beth, and I have lived, owned a business and been homeowners in two District 4 neighborhoods for over 40 years. My experience as a former 4th District councilor will enable me to hit the ground running as a strong advocate for our three neighborhoods. I have remained highly engaged in our communities since losing consecutive District 4 elections running against my late friend Renee Van Nett, whose record of strong service representing our neighborhoods is exemplary. I grew up in poverty and was raised by a community. I'm proud of my nearly 100% attendance record as a councilor.

Nathaniel James Rankin

Nathaniel Rankin

Age: 48

Neighborhood of residence: West End/Lincoln Park District

Occupation: Technical quality assurance field technician

Education: High school graduate

1. As 4th District Councilor, you would represent a number of neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights. What do you see as the greatest concerns of district residents?

Safety. Citizens and people visiting don't feel safe walking in most of our public places due to the rise of crime in the city. Supporting our local law enforcement, firemen and firewomen is a major must. Infrastructure of the city has been ignored way too long, costing our fellow citizens a lot in automotive repairs. Abandoned buildings in town that are causing a lot of issues for neighborhoods. Taxes are getting out of hand with no end or return. Housing is not affordable due to taxes and fees. Reasonable jobs that pay well. Porkbelly budget problems.

2. There has been a fair degree of redevelopment in the 4th District recently. How well do you feel that has been managed?

As with all managed projects, there's issues. As far as I can see and have heard it's been going all right so far. A few hiccups don't mean it's going bad.

Parking spots are the only one major management issue that sticks out in a lot of people's minds that live around these areas that are growing.

I do feel that there should be more effort into promoting more blue-collar jobs around the airport area. Manufacturing jobs that pay well would be nice to see.

3. What makes you an effective voice for your district?

What makes me an effective voice is I'm always going to be 99% sure I know what I'll be fighting for; 1% not too sure because you can never be sure on a few things in life until you try. I speak my mind without hesitation. For me, a quiet voice never gets things done. I listen to what people say and take all opinions into consideration; everyone deserves a voice regardless if I agree with them. My ideas and opinions are not always right. I want to bring more higher-paying jobs to the area, not just minimum-wage jobs.

Tara Swenson

Tara Swenson

Age: 34

Neighborhood of residence: Piedmont

Occupation: Human resources professional

Education: Bachelor’s degree, St. Cloud State University

Public service: FUSE Leadership Duluth with Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Duluth Charter Commission

1. As 4th District Councilor, you would represent a number of neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights. What do you see as the greatest concerns of district residents?

The 4th District is one of the most diverse districts in the city. Some areas in Lincoln Park need better access to groceries and public transportation. Other areas need improvements to roads and infrastructure. The district has various cultures and socioeconomic status including seniors and long-term residents to younger families with everything in between. I want to make sure we have a sense of community, safety, services, and amenities for everyone. I want citizens to know I am here for you and listening.

2. There has been a fair degree of redevelopment in the 4th District recently. How well do you feel that has been managed?

The development of Lincoln Park is amazing. The craft beer/cider district is one of the most vibrant, fun, and exciting sections of the city. As Lincoln Park continues to grow, I will work with local businesses on developing a strategy for parking. Central Entrance also has strong business development. The mall does need help attracting businesses. I am committed to supporting the diverse business areas that continue to offer many goods, services, and activities for residents of the district, and all Duluthians. I am excited about the opportunities and the possibilities for everyone that lives or does business here.

3. What makes you an effective voice for your district?

I am invested in my community and genuine care about the well-being and development of our city. We have work to do, and I am not afraid to collaborate and work alongside you to drive positive changes that will make Duluth better and inspire others to do the same. I listen; communication is key to our city’s success, and I am committed to engaging with you, listening to you while bringing clarity to the strategy. I have and will continue to lead with integrity, for our community and for our future.

Salaam Witherspoon

Salaam Witherspoon

Age: 38

Neighborhood of residence: Lincoln Park

Occupation: Community outreach specialist

Education: Lake Superior College, Associate of Arts in sociology

1. As 4th District Councilor, you would represent a number of neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights. What do you see as the greatest concerns of district residents?

The greatest concern for district residents is housing affordability, community health care, and education. Housing affordability would mean that everyone, no matter their economic status, is able to maintain and afford quality housing. Community health care resources need to be affordable and available so that people can obtain them when they need them. This can be very important for an individual struggling with mental health problems. Supporting our educators and school staff is important for students and their future. Honoring union contracts and offering competitive wages helps ensure teachers and staff remain at their best.

2. There has been a fair degree of redevelopment in the 4th District recently. How well do you feel that has been managed?

The redevelopment of the fourth district has been met with optimism and disagreement. I feel that more voices need to be heard across the 4th District. Duluth Heights, Piedmont Heights, and Lincoln Park each have their own issues that require different solutions. While one solution might work in Lincoln Park, the same solution might not work in Piedmont Heights or Duluth Heights.

3. What makes you an effective voice for your district?

I am a community outreach specialist. I specialize in creating community focus groups, finding gaps in systems, and working on identifying issues and fact-based solutions for communities across Duluth. At times, I may not know every answer but I am willing to learn about the issues in my district and come up with a resolution by continuing to be a proactive member of my community.

Bruce Firmin Woodman

Age: Candidate did not respond.

Neighborhood of residence: Candidate did not respond.

Occupation: Candidate did not respond.

Education: Candidate did not respond.

1. As 4th District Councilor, you would represent a number of neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park, Piedmont Heights and Duluth Heights. What do you see as the greatest concerns of district residents?

As a candidate I believe the balance of the makeup of the neighborhood is an important factor as well as the need to address the road repairs ignored for years at a time.

2. There has been a fair degree of redevelopment in the 4th District recently. How well do you feel that has been managed?

As the craft district has brought a new energy to our neighborhood, I believe it has also not been inclusive of the budgets and tastes of many people living in the neighborhood. The money seems to be funneling to a very few and “affordable” housing incentives were misappropriated as they attempt to turn units into a boutique hotel after the fact.

3. What makes you an effective voice for your district?

I will be a voice of the underdog as someone who interacts with a diverse and varied set of constituents and I will always try to articulate justice, common sense, and equity.

Duluth City Council, 5th District

Janet Kennedy

Age: 60

Neighborhood of residence: Western Duluth

Occupation: Public service official; president of the Duluth City Council, 5th District; proprietor, principal director of Operations Healthy Alliances Matter LLC Company; founder and executive director, Healthy Alliances Matter for All DBA Health Equity Northland; Arrowhead Parish Nurse Association, parish community health coordinator for St. Mark AME Church Central/East Hillside Duluth; retired physical therapy assistant clinician and director of rehabilitation

Education: I possess skills in organizational consulting, development, management, and sustainability with positive results. Outreach, organizing, and analysis implementing effective strategies that are making a difference.

Urban Land Institute Real Estate Diversity Initiative 2023 cohort

National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health Cohort 9 fellow

Bridging Health Duluth

National Empowering Women Leadership Development Institute

Conflict Resolution and Civil Mediation Training

Bachelor of Science, interdisciplinary major: health and human services, University of Superior-Wisconsin

Associate of Arts in liberal arts, Associate of Science in corrections, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Associate of Applied Science, physical therapy assistant, Duluth Technical College (Lake Superior College)

Public service: Serving Council District 5 since 2019, I have led authentically with a collaborative model for consensus. Using strategic problem-solving, with the ability to fit the pieces of the puzzle together to improve quality of life.



President, City Council, 2023

Committee of the Whole

Council vice president, 2022

Council finance chair

Co-chair, Spirit Mountain Recreation Task Force

Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Interstate Council Policy Board, 2021-23

Council personnel chair, 2020-22

Northern Lights Express Alliance Commission

City of Duluth Planning Commission, 2015-January 2020

Planning Commission president, 2019-20

Vision Committee member, Imagine Duluth 2035 Comprehensive Plan

Crowd Control Police Protective Gear Policy Working Group

1. As 5th District Councilor you would represent Gary-New Duluth, Morgan Park. Denfeld, Irving, Fond du Lac, and Cody neighborhoods. What do you view as your constituents’ most pressing concerns?

District 5 Western Duluth has unique assets and concerns in our neighborhoods: Bayview Heights, Norton Park, Fairmont, Keene Creek, Oneota, Smithville, Riverside, Fremont, Magley/Snively, Spirit Valley and our newest neighbors, Wade/Wheeler. Concerns range from having access to vote in your neighborhood to ensuring we have accessible parks and infrastructure that meet the needs of the community for indoor and outdoor active living. Placemaking for families, individuals, children, including child care. Tax burden on property owners for public services. I will continue to fight for yearly tax levy decisions that make sense and improve quality of life for everyone.

2. People have often cited disparities between the east and west sides of town. Are those perceptions receding or still a genuine local concern, and what would you do to lift up the 5th District?

Serving our community and District 5 since 2019, I have deep connections and built networks to continue lifting up the 5th District. We continue to see health and well-being disparities across neighborhoods, using the lens for the social determinants of health. As president of the council, I am fostering increased action strategies within the intergovernmental body designating city councilor leadership to work with St. Louis County, and ISD 709 representatives. I am committed to working with state and federal representatives building strategies and policies to create community impact developments that meet community needs. Community impact development is good economic development.

3. What sets you apart from your opponent in this race?

As a public service official, serving as president of the City Council running for reelection, I lead authentically with our community’s vision for the changes we want to see. My lived experience as a lifelong Duluthian in Western Duluth, I believe our community will prosper when everyone is walking on even ground. I have developed effective public policies rooted in citizen engagement that results in excellent municipal services, improvements for equitable neighborhoods and building communities prepared for the challenges of the future. I work strategically in making a difference both independently and collectively by building solutions that work.

Ginka Tarnowski

Ginka Tarnowski

Age: 29

Neighborhood of residence: Spirit Valley

Occupation: Youth care counselor

Education: Denfeld High School, College of St. Scholastica

Public service: Yes, please

1. As 5th District Councilor you would represent the Gary-New Duluth, Morgan Park. Denfeld, Irving, Fond du Lac and Cody neighborhoods. What do you view as your constituents’ most pressing concerns?

I’ve had too many individuals ask “why the heck would you want to do that” when they learn I’m running for council. That’s feedback about trust and belief in government, and that feedback says Duluth isn’t doing its best.

Politics should amplify, not control. What’s that mean? It means living in a city that doesn’t leave small business owners in tears after meetings. It means never saying a pothole doesn’t exist until reported, and if you report too many, you’re creating a nuisance and may be referred to the prosecutor’s office if you continue.

2. People have often cited disparities between the east and west sides of town. Are those perceptions receding or still a genuine local concern, and what would you do to lift up the 5th District?

Those perceptions are reality. This city didn’t tear down Chester Park for a plant. This city didn’t tear down Lakeside for I-35.

Working at my grandpa Kenny’s pharmacy in Lincoln Park taught me to watch out for the needles. I still keep an eye out, and when I do a needle count it’s not Lester Park, where I’d feel unsafe to let a kid play.

Becoming a cohesive city requires admitting truth, especially politically inconvenient truth. Right now, what I see is a city doing more to prevent growth in West Duluth than enhancing the capacities of West Duluthians.

3. What sets you apart from your opponent in this race?

This I know: No matter who you are, where you live, you deserve better. Building your family's future in Duluth should be the quickest and easiest choice you ever make. And right now, it isn't.

My friends move away and can't afford to come back. I don't know how much longer I can afford to live here. Duluthians could have so much more, at such lower costs. All it takes is a little more tolerance of difference.

It's time for the American dream to live again in West Duluth. It's time for a new generation. It's time for change.