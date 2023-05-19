Final appeal lost in 2017 murder of Duluth college student

DULUTH — The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed a man’s first-degree murder conviction and life sentence in the killing of a University of Minnesota Duluth student.

William Grahek, the victim of the fatal shooting in Duluth on Feb. 14, 2017.

The high court’s opinion Wednesday seemingly puts an end to more than six years of litigation stemming from the robbery-turned-murder of William Grahek, 22, at his East Hillside residence on Feb. 14, 2017.

The defendant, Noah Anthony Charles King, was one of three young men who went to the home in an attempt to steal cash and drugs, according to court documents and testimony at multiple trials. Grahek’s residence, 510 E. 11th St., was directly across an alley from King’s house.

King, then 18, was never suspected of being the shooter, but he was found to have carried a large wrench while accompanied by two other burglars. Testimony indicated Grahek refused to comply with demands and was shot twice by Deandre Demetrius Davenport.

Among King’s claims, the Supreme Court rejected an argument that he could not have anticipated Grahek dying during what was expected to be a simple burglary.

“When viewed in a light most favorable to the verdict, the evidence presented at trial is sufficient to prove that a victim’s death was a reasonably foreseeable result of the burglary when the perpetrators were armed and the defendant participated in planning the burglary,” Associate Justice Ann McKeig wrote in the unanimous, 24-page opinion.

Deandre Demetrius Davenport

Evidence showed that King, Davenport and Noah Duane Baker planned the robbery after learning from another drug dealer, Xavier Alfred Haywood, that Grahek kept a safe in his home with drugs and cash.

Baker and Davenport were both armed with guns, which they pointed at Grahek after kicking in his door, according to testimony. When Grahek would not turn over the safe or get on the floor, he was shot.

Baker, now 25, accepted a plea agreement to second-degree murder, receiving 30 years in prison in exchange for his cooperation in the investigation. However, he later recanted and claimed he alone went to Grahek’s residence and committed the murder — testimony that was found to be uncredible and inconsistent with other evidence.

Noah Duane Baker

King, who waived his right to a jury, was found guilty by Judge Mark Munger of aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing burglary, a charge that resulted in mandatory life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Davenport, who received a change of venue, was soon thereafter found guilty by a Brainerd jury of the same offense and received the same sentence.

King both appealed and filed a petition for postconviction relief in district court, which was subsequently denied. Attorneys took particular issue with Baker’s testimony, claiming it was improper for a judge to allow prosecutors to introduce his plea hearing transcript after he recanted on the witness stand.

Xavier Alfred Haywood

The Supreme Court, however, concluded the earlier testimony was appropriate as a “prior inconsistent statement” that provided “substantive evidence upon which the fact finder could rely in determining whether King was guilty.”

The high court also rejected claims of ineffective assistance of counsel related to a plea agreement that was offered to King ahead of trial. Evidence suggests he was offered the same deal as Baker, but he claimed his then-attorney did not explain the possibility of an Alford plea, in which he would be able to maintain his innocence while allowing a guilty finding to be entered.

An email offered as evidence on the claim “does not mention, reference or indicate in any way that the state offered King an Alford plea,” McKeig noted.

William Andrew Grahek

The court additionally rejected three claims filed by King, now 24, in a pro se brief, without an attorney’s involvement: an argument that he could not be convicted of one murder charge because he was acquitted of another; a claim that prosecutors knowingly offered false evidence to a grand jury; and a question whether the state proved he was actually involved in Grahek’s death.

Davenport, 27, previously lost an appeal at the Minnesota Supreme Court, which automatically hears all first-degree murder challenges.

Two others were also convicted in the case. Haywood, 32, was found guilty by a jury of aiding an offender and is serving nearly 16 years in prison, having unsuccessfully taken his case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Tara Rai Baker

Tara Rai Baker, 28, sister of Noah Baker and then-girlfriend of Davenport, remains on supervised probation for another year after pleading guilty to lying to police about her knowledge of the homicide.