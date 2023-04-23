99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fifth candidate enters race for at large Duluth City Council seat

Therese Wisocki hopes to improve public safety, revitalize downtown Duluth and rein in taxes.

head shot of woman
Therese Wisocki
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 3:44 PM

DULUTH ― Therese Wisocki has announced her intention to run for one of two at large City Council positions that will be up for grabs in November.

The retired telecommunications professional is the fifth candidate to enter the race, meaning that a primary is now anticipated in order to narrow the field to four before the general election.

Wisocki, who was born and raised in Duluth, has not run for office previously but said, “I’ve just noticed a lot of changes over the past few years that are really disturbing to me. And I feel like this is my opportunity to maybe get in and somehow make some changes and make a difference.”

“What actually got me started on this was when I got my property tax bill in December,” she said, noting that it prompted her to attend City Council and St. Louis County Board meetings to better understand what was going on in local government. “I felt like there wasn’t the transparency or maybe the best use of our money from listening.”

“From my experience, I’d say there are always ways to streamline and cut back,” Wisocki said. “Over my life, I’ve been very good at that. And I think that’s a strength I can bring to the council.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Wisocki said taxes are far from her only concern. She also voiced a desire to improve Duluth’s downtown.

“People tell me, ‘I’m afraid to go downtown.’ And it shouldn’t be that way. Our downtown should be a place where there’s commerce and entertainment and people shouldn’t be fearful about going there,” she said.

Dave McMillan.jpg
Business
SEE ALSO: 'All hands on deck' at Downtown Duluth's 38th annual meeting
University of Minnesota Duluth plans to bring clinical research and education to the Medical District with a new facility. The university is also pursuing Lot D for a new water-research facility.
April 20, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

In terms of making Duluth’s downtown more vibrant, Wisocki said public safety concerns must be addressed. “Unless it feels like a safe area, we can’t revitalize it. It’s not going to happen.”

Wiscocki hopes to focus on job creation, too, but primarily in sectors that will offer workers better wages.

“It seems like the focus is all on tourism jobs, which tend to be very low-paying jobs,” she said.

Other candidates who have already announced plans to enter the at large City Council race include Ashlie Castaldo , Lynn Marie Nephew and Jenna Yeakle .

Two at large incumbents ― Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs ― previously declared their intentions to step down at the end of this year.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
DNR releases environmental review for stream mitigation, expansion of tailings basin
Woman, child killed in fatal crash southwest of Tower
Duluth Hillside fire claims two lives, as property sustains third fatal blaze
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Brainerd saw fluoridation controvery
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
curler releases a rock
Local
Duluth convention center receives hefty fine for ammonia leak
April 21, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man gets jail time, probation for stabbing friend
April 21, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Muddy Trails products in glass jars
Business
Two Harbors sugaring operation meets sticky situation
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
college men play football
College
College football: UMD spring game gives younger Bulldogs the spotlight
April 21, 2023 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
crowd of people stand among large marble columns, some are holding transgender-positive signs
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate OKs protections for transgender treatments, 'conversion therapy' ban
April 21, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Cannabis plant
Minnesota
Legal pot bill vote scheduled Monday in Minnesota House
April 21, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier