99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News Local

Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum

The famed artifacts were taken from the Grand Rapids museum in 2005 and recovered in 2018.

These ruby slippers -- one of several pairs worn in "The Wizard of Oz" -- were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, but the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office will conduct a Tuesday afternoon press conference to announce that the ruby slippers have been recovered. File / News Tribune
These ruby slippers — one of several pairs worn in "The Wizard of Oz" — were stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids and recovered in 2018.
File / Duluth News Tribune
By Tom Olsen and Jay Gabler
Today at 1:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have charged a man with stealing a pair of Judy Garland's famed ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids museum nearly 18 years ago.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Terry Martin in the 2005 heist of the iconic artifact from the Judy Garland Museum, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Martin is charged with one count of theft of major artwork. The details of the incident were not immediately available.

4467844+1tN2qi4dhU4_hmZmNYVvRriaGUs0qchVu.jpg
News
FROM 2018: Who deserves credit for ruby slipper recovery?
After 13 years in a tornado of mystery, the stolen ruby slippers landed in the hands of the FBI. "We received a new tip and some information that we diligently pursued," Jill Sanborn, Special Agent in Charge of the Minneapolis Division of the FBI...
October 31, 2018 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Brooks Johnson

The slippers were notoriously taken in the dark of night while on loan to Garland's birthplace museum in August 2005. They were recovered by the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department in Minneapolis in July 2018, but the investigation at that time remained ongoing and authorities offered few details of the investigation.

The slippers are one of four surviving pairs worn by Garland in one of the most famous films of all time. They were insured at the time for $1 million, but federal agents said they are currently appraised at more than $3.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Kelsch, founding executive director of the Judy Garland Museum and now its curator, told the News Tribune in 2022 that the heist "certainly got more publicity than anything else" at the museum. Visitors still come to see the spot where the slippers were on display before they were stolen, and Kelsch said "we'd like to get them back for Minnesota" someday.

"The phones are ringing off the hook," said Janie Heitz, executive director of the museum, when reached shortly after news of the indictment broke. "I'm speechless."

Heitz said that the museum's visitors would appreciate any closure this indictment brings regarding the longstanding mystery of the shoes' theft.

"It's the most talked about thing in our museum," she said. "Everybody wants to know where they are."

The museum's annual Judy Garland Festival is coming up from June 8-11. "People are going to be ecstatic" about the news that the case may have been solved, said Heitz. She added that the museum hopes to have the slippers back on display in Minnesota again in the future.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Nursing bill sparks debate from rural hospitals
May 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
sheriff's office deputy in field
Local
Hiring emerges as top priority for St. Louis County Sheriff's Office
May 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Duluth expanded options for gifted and talented students
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Thousands gather Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2022, at Bayfront Park in Duluth
Arts and Entertainment
No Water Is Life Festival at Bayfront this year
May 17, 2023 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
health stock photo 1.jpg
Health
Rural hospital CEOs warn of consequences of nursing bill
May 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
48 hours of annual sick time will soon be Minnesota law
May 17, 2023 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A white stone bust of a woman sits near a crack in white lace-pattern curtains. Sun shines through the crack, illuminating the bust's face.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'Quantum Appetizers' bring multisensory experiences to downtown Duluth
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler