Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have charged a man with stealing a pair of Judy Garland's famed ruby slippers from a Grand Rapids museum nearly 18 years ago.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Terry Martin in the 2005 heist of the iconic artifact from the Judy Garland Museum, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.

Martin is charged with one count of theft of major artwork. The details of the incident were not immediately available.

News FROM 2018: Who deserves credit for ruby slipper recovery? After 13 years in a tornado of mystery, the stolen ruby slippers landed in the hands of the FBI. "We received a new tip and some information that we diligently pursued," Jill Sanborn, Special Agent in Charge of the Minneapolis Division of the FBI...

The slippers were notoriously taken in the dark of night while on loan to Garland's birthplace museum in August 2005. They were recovered by the FBI and Grand Rapids Police Department in Minneapolis in July 2018, but the investigation at that time remained ongoing and authorities offered few details of the investigation.

The slippers are one of four surviving pairs worn by Garland in one of the most famous films of all time. They were insured at the time for $1 million, but federal agents said they are currently appraised at more than $3.5 million.

John Kelsch, founding executive director of the Judy Garland Museum and now its curator, told the News Tribune in 2022 that the heist "certainly got more publicity than anything else" at the museum. Visitors still come to see the spot where the slippers were on display before they were stolen, and Kelsch said "we'd like to get them back for Minnesota" someday.

"The phones are ringing off the hook," said Janie Heitz, executive director of the museum, when reached shortly after news of the indictment broke. "I'm speechless."

Heitz said that the museum's visitors would appreciate any closure this indictment brings regarding the longstanding mystery of the shoes' theft.

"It's the most talked about thing in our museum," she said. "Everybody wants to know where they are."

The museum's annual Judy Garland Festival is coming up from June 8-11. "People are going to be ecstatic" about the news that the case may have been solved, said Heitz. She added that the museum hopes to have the slippers back on display in Minnesota again in the future.

