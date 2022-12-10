Federal, state grants fuel port's warehouse expansion, dock rebuild

DULUTH — With federal and state grants in hand, a $20 million project to build a much-needed warehouse expansion and shore up failing dock walls is underway on Rice's Point.

The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is using a $10.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation , a $7.4 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and $2.4 million of its own contribution to build a new 56,000-foot warehouse expansion and rebuild more than 900 feet of dock.

The warehouse expansion will increase the existing East Warehouse Annex by 50%, providing the port with much-needed additional enclosed warehouse space.

“We’ve been strapped for warehouse space,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “We’re excited to have it done.”

The warehouse expansion is welcomed, but the port will still need more warehouse space once this project is complete by October.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Locally, the warehouse shortage preceded COVID-19, but the supply chain shock caused by the pandemic-induced shutdowns and restarts of factories and businesses has spurred demand for more space nationwide.

According to a report by CBRE , a commercial real estate services and investment firm, a record 627 million square feet of warehouse space is currently under construction in the U.S.

A semi sits loaded Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, with a 260 foot wind turbine blade destined for Alberta, Canada. The blades are the longest to ever be transported through the Port of Duluth-Superior. Duluth will continue to receive these massive parts due to the fact its North America’s furthest inland seaport and Duluth features the best road and rail clearances to America’s heartland for massive cargo. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Just what the new space on Rice’s Point will be used for is up to the companies that occupy it. The port does not share what companies are currently using its facilities, but DeLuca said Verso, the former owner of the Duluth paper plant, had previously used the existing annex to receive shipments of clay from Brazil and process it into a slurry for its supercalendered paper.

Additionally, Verso would store rolls of paper there. The warehouse has railroad tracks that go inside the building itself and can easily reach the four Class 1 railroads that go through the port.

The door for the covered railroad loading area at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority’s East Warehouse Annex warehouse expansion project opens as work continues outside during a tour Wednesday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

DeLuca said port improvements like this will help Duluth Cargo Connect — a partnership between the public Duluth Seaway Port Authority and the private Lake Superior Warehousing — move cargoes, including shipping containers, by ship, rail and truck.

Dock wall rebuild

Funding from those federal and state grants will also go toward rebuilding more than 900 feet of dock wall lining the Clure Terminal Expansion, a 26-acre lay-down space for inbound and outbound heavy-lift cargo.

While one side of the space is stable and routinely used to unload and stage windmill blades and other large cargoes from ships, the other two sides are unstable.

Construction will begin to repair Dock 10 and the subsequent sinkholes around the dock on areas owned by the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Dean Lembke, director of building and facilities, said one wall was developing sink holes behind it while the other peels away from land.

“The whole dock moves,” Lembke said. “You can’t tie up to it.”

Additionally, the waterways beside the docks will need to be dredged to a depth of at least 27 feet, Lembke said.

Dean Lembke, director of buildings and facilities for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, talks about work that will be done to Dock 11 (behind him) during a tour of the port area in Duluth on Wednesday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Plans originally called for the full rebuild of nearly 1,800 feet of dock wall, but rising construction costs scaled things down.

Now, all 660 feet of the northeast side facing the harbor and 250 feet of the 1200-foot-long Azcon Slip will be rebuilt.

Work hasn’t started on the dock rebuild yet, but it shouldn’t take long once it starts. If permitting goes smoothly, it could be done next year, Lembke said.

Jayson Hron, spokesperson for the Port Authority, said it will allow for existing space to be used.

“In addition to being able to get them to a point where we could actually berth ships there again, we can’t even use every inch of space that we presently own,” Hron said. “Because we can’t lay cargo up against the edges in this state.”

Jayson Hron, right, the director of communications and marketing for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, smiles as he listens to Dean Lembke, director of buildings and facilities, talk about the Clure Public Marine Terminal warehouse project during a tour Wednesday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

This story originally contained a misspelling of Jayson Hron's name, the wrong size of the Clure Terminal Expansion and incorrect origin nation of clay used to make paper. It was updated at 11:39 a.m. Dec. 12 with the correct information. The News Tribune regrets the error.