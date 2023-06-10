99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Federal agency releases new video detailing Superior refinery explosion, fire

The 20-minute video offers a deep dive into the root cause of the 2018 blast.

A big plume of black smoke over an industrial facility.
The Husky Energy refinery burns, as seen in this aerial photo from April 26, 2018.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 5:55 PM

SUPERIOR — A federal agency released its most detailed video yet on the root causes of the 2018 Superior refinery explosion and fire.

In the 20-minute video, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board uses detailed animations, archival video and interviews with agency investigators to explain the findings and recommendations from its final report released late last year.

This is the agency’s fourth video on the April 26, 2018 blast.

“The incident at the Superior Refinery should serve as a wakeup call to other refineries, especially those that have hydrofluoric acid alkylation units. During transient operations, refineries must have necessary safeguards in place — and follow correct procedures — to prevent disasters from occurring,” Chemical Safety Board Chairperson Steve Owens said in the video.

The final report and latest video reiterate that the explosion took place in the fluid catalytic cracking unit when air and hydrocarbons mixed during a planned turnaround. Key industry safeguards were not implemented.

The explosion sent debris as far as 1,200 feet and some struck an asphalt tank, puncturing it and causing 17,000 barrels of hot asphalt to pour out of it and catch fire.

More than 2,500 Superior residents were evacuated based on the potential risk of a toxic hydrofluoric acid release. While its tank was not damaged, and none of the chemical was released, the tank was closer to the fluid catalytic cracking unit than the damaged asphalt tank, making it possible.

Read more
5 years after explosion and fire, Superior refinery restarts
Federal agency releases final report on Superior refinery explosion, over 4 years later
Documents show Superior oil refinery knew about equipment issues years before 2018 explosion
Labor, supply chain issues drive Superior refinery rebuild to $1.2 billion
3 years after Superior refinery blast, beleaguered federal agency has yet to release investigation as backlog grows

"Therefore, the CSB considers this incident to be a serious near miss that, had an HF release occurred, could have been much worse," the agency said in a news release accompanying the video.

The former Husky Energy refinery, now owned by Calgary, Alberta-based Cenovus, recently restarted production after five years of construction.

The company in April said it would implement all 10 non-binding recommendations made by the Chemical Safety Board on a timeline agreed upon by both the agency and company.

Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
