Federal agency releases final report on Superior refinery explosion, over 4 years later

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal agency released its final report Thursday on the April 26, 2018, explosion and fire that caused about $500 million in damage to the Husky Superior Refinery and injured 36 workers.

"The explosion released 39,000 pounds of flammable hydrocarbon vapor into the air," a summary of the report from the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board noted. "Over 2,500 residents of the city of Superior were evacuated from their homes, and the city of Duluth, Minnesota, issued a shelter-in-place order."

The refinery was owned at the time of the explosion by Husky Energy, which had bought it six months prior from Calumet Specialty Products. Husky then merged with Cenovus Energy.

In its report , the Chemical Safety Board details how the explosion occurred while the refinery was shutting down its fluid catalytic cracking unit to perform planned maintenance: a common refining process called a "turnaround." Two vessels on the catalytic cracking unit exploded and propelled metal fragments up to 1,200 away that punctured a nearby asphalt storage tank and spilled about 17,000 barrels of hot asphalt, which ignited and caused fires.

A summary of the report details how the city of Superior's evacuation was "based on the potential risk of a release of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid (HF), which was stored and used at the refinery. Although no HF release occurred, the risk of an HF release was present because the HF storage tank was closer to the point of the explosion than the asphalt storage tank and could have been punctured by the debris from the explosion," it said.

The report noted key safety issues, including lack of industry guidance, safety process knowledge, emergency preparedness and essential safeguards and outdated equipment that failed to hold up during an extreme event.

Burned tanks remain after the April 26, 2018, fire and series of explosions at the Husky Energy refinery in Superior. File / Duluth News Tribune

“These safety issues seek to address incident causes," Chemical Safety Board member Sylvia Johnson said in the report. "We call on refineries, trade groups, and regulators to examine our final report and apply the key lessons to help ensure safe operations at facilities throughout the country and to develop and adopt effective emergency response practices.”

The release of the investigation took almost five years to complete. It was originally set to be released in “late spring/early summer” 2019, according to the federal agency, which get to the root cause of incidents and make safety recommendations but can not issue penalties.

During the Trump administration, the agency was on the chopping block. Burdened by underfunding, turnover of investigators and unfilled board positions, a massive backlog of investigations formed and delayed the inquiry into the Superior refinery.

In the year after the explosion and fire April 26, 2018, the CSB routinely provided updates on the investigation.

In the days following the blast, the CSB said where the blast likely happened: the fluid catalytic cracking unit. And in August 2018, the CSB visited Superior to provide an update on the cause: a worn valve that allowed air and chemicals to mix and spontaneously ignite.

In December 2018, the agency released information blaming company safeguards that did not consider the worn valve and were “ineffective” at preventing the blast. At the same time, the agency held a town hall meeting in Superior where residents expressed concern over the refinery’s use of hydrogen fluoride, a highly toxic chemical used in the refinery process that prompted the evacuation of much of Superior, though none was released.

Superior refinery set to reopen in early 2023

The Superior refinery is expected to reopen in the first three months of the new year,

In the fall, crude oil was shipped to the refinery's storage tanks in anticipation of the reopening, the refinery's owner, Cenovus, said in an email to the News Tribune in mid-December. At the time of the blast, it was owned by Husky Energy.

"We’ve begun our comprehensive commissioning of the refinery, which will see the facility ramp up to full operating levels in a planned and measured manner consistent with our values around safe operations," the company said. "With most of the rebuild work complete, we expect to resume operations in the first quarter of 2023, having incorporated many advances in technology and efficiencies made across the refining industry."

Approximately 350 employees and contractors will work at the refinery once it is fully up and running, the company said.

The rebuild was expected to cost nearly $1.2 billion but was largely covered by insurance.