Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Farm LoLa ramps up honeyberry picking days

For the first time since the honeyberry bushes were planted, Farm LoLa will be open seven days a week for picking.

Honeyberries on the bush
Honeyberries on the bush at Farm LoLa in Wrenshall on June 28, 2021. Farm LoLa's honeyberry bushes produced so much fruit this year that the farm will be open for picking seven days a week.
Jamey Malcomb / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
By Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
Today at 5:00 PM

WRENSHALL — People can pick their own honeyberries at Farm LoLa seven days a week.

The Wrenshall farm is able to provide honeyberries every day to the public for the first time, according to a news release. Picking availability was limited in past years based on the amount of honeyberries the bushes produced.

The season usually lasts about six weeks, and the farm is now open for picking, Jason Amundsen, co-owner, said in an interview with the News Tribune. The farm will be open from 8-11 a.m. and again from 4-8 p.m. daily for picking, according to its Facebook page. Parking is available at 798 Cemetery Road, Wrenshall.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
3509577+police.jpg
Local
Police: Iron Range man who died in freezer was hiding from cops
Toxicology reports are pending, but police indicated foul play is not suspected in the death of Brandon Buschman.
3h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
plain crash wreckage in woods
Local
Pilot in fatal Duluth crash overflew runway, feds indicate
The National Transportation Safety Board published preliminary findings from its investigation into the June 21 crash that killed Bryan Handyside and Matthew Joseph.
4h ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Air tractor close
Local
Planes to spray areas of Duluth, Carlton County for spongy moths
The treatments are a non-toxic, biodegradable mating disruptor, not insecticide.
7h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Savor the sweet spot of summer
We’re at the height of summer … that sweet spot that starts near the end of June and stretches through July and August until the Labor Day Weekend.
8h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
A second motorcycle passenger was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man sentenced to 12 years for drive-by shooting
The defendant was previously involved in another drive-by shooting in Hermantown.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Duluth Public Library file
Local
Duluth library to host summer NASA, space-themed programs
The Duluth Public Library is one of 15 in the nation to win grant funding from NASA Inspires Futures for Tomorrow’s Youth.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth man charged with child sexual abuse
The 63-year-old has been summoned to appear in court.
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
City parks and trails.
Local
$8.2 million grant to make Duluth's Lakewalk safer, more resilient
The federal infrastructure funds should also improve wheelchair access for the path.
2d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 5, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports

“We have some bushes out there that have five to six pounds of honeyberries on them,” Amundsen said in a news release. “It’s wonderful to have enough fruit to be open to the public throughout July. We can only hope we can get all this fruit picked off this fields!”

Having been in the ground since 2016, the bushes are the most settled plants at Farm LoLa, Amundsen said. Thanks to Minnesota's weather, the plants have been able to bear fruit just like they would in their native Siberia, the news release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Honeyberries are suitable for a variety of purposes from table eating and baking to jams, sauces, dressing and brewing. The berries have a sharp blueberry taste and are popular in Japan, Russia, Scotland and Canada, according to the news release.

Honeyberries won’t be the only fruit available this summer at Farm LoLa. Amundsen told the News Tribune he expects some strawberries and blueberries to ripen soon, as well.

More information is available at the Farm LoLa Facebook page.

What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Ely deer crasher avoids jail time
8h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Ashland landmark destroyed by fire 100 years ago
10h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Klobuchar visits Duluth to announce Lakewalk funds
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
17h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kambrey Pollin, of Carlton, screams Wednesday while riding the Dragon Wagon at the South St. Louis County Fair in Proctor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
South St. Louis County Fair features rides, bulls, barrels this weekend
2h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
10h ago
 · 
By  John Myers