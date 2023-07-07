Farm LoLa ramps up honeyberry picking days

WRENSHALL — People can pick their own honeyberries at Farm LoLa seven days a week.

The Wrenshall farm is able to provide honeyberries every day to the public for the first time, according to a news release. Picking availability was limited in past years based on the amount of honeyberries the bushes produced.

The season usually lasts about six weeks, and the farm is now open for picking, Jason Amundsen, co-owner, said in an interview with the News Tribune. The farm will be open from 8-11 a.m. and again from 4-8 p.m. daily for picking, according to its Facebook page. Parking is available at 798 Cemetery Road, Wrenshall.

“We have some bushes out there that have five to six pounds of honeyberries on them,” Amundsen said in a news release. “It’s wonderful to have enough fruit to be open to the public throughout July. We can only hope we can get all this fruit picked off this fields!”

Having been in the ground since 2016, the bushes are the most settled plants at Farm LoLa, Amundsen said. Thanks to Minnesota's weather, the plants have been able to bear fruit just like they would in their native Siberia, the news release said.

Honeyberries are suitable for a variety of purposes from table eating and baking to jams, sauces, dressing and brewing. The berries have a sharp blueberry taste and are popular in Japan, Russia, Scotland and Canada, according to the news release.

Honeyberries won’t be the only fruit available this summer at Farm LoLa. Amundsen told the News Tribune he expects some strawberries and blueberries to ripen soon, as well.

More information is available at the Farm LoLa Facebook page.