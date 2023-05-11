99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Family, police search for Duluth woman

Sage Ross was last seen accompanied by a few other people Monday night at Fond-du-Luth Casino.

Sage Ross_1
Sage Ross.
Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 12:36 PM

DULUTH — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday in downtown Duluth.

Sage Ross, 30, was last seen Monday night at the Fond-du-Luth Casino accompanied by a few other people. Since Monday night, Ross has been unresponsive to phone calls and other attempts to reach her, and she has not been active on Facebook, said her aunt, Hannah Tibbetts.

Sage Ross_2
Sage Ross.
Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts

“This is completely unlike her,” Tibbetts told the News Tribune on Thursday morning. “She’s going to find a way to post or talk to people.” Tibbetts said she is worried that someone may have hurt her niece, intentionally or otherwise.

Tibbetts said Ross is about 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-3 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has a feather tattoo on her face; a tattoo that says “f*** the world” on the left side of her neck; a tattoo that says “money” on her right hand; and another that says “queen” on her left.

Sage Ross tattoos
Sage Ross' tattoos.
Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts

Ross and Tibbetts are enrolled members of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Tibbetts noted that last week was the National Week of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth police confirmed Thursday they are investigating Ross’ whereabouts.

Sage Ross_3
Sage Ross.
Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts

Tibbetts claims Ross showed up at her home in Cloquet on Saturday afternoon and asked for a ride to Duluth. Tibbetts obliged and the two parted ways at the Alano Club in West Duluth before meeting again at a child’s birthday party that evening on the Fond du Lac Reservation. That was the last time Tibbetts saw Ross.

Rommain Mangan, a close family friend who works at Fond-du-Luth Casino, claimed he saw Ross there Monday night. She was accompanied by three or four other people that Mangan didn’t recognize as regulars, he said. Mangan said Ross was wearing a maroon or dark-red jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

After combing area jail rosters and checking hospitals, Tibbetts contacted the Fond du Lac Police Department on Wednesday night and then Duluth police.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

also read

Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
police lights.jpg
Local
Man stabbed after altercation outside Mountain Iron restaurant
May 11, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
FSA Ambulance lights
Local
Superior woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 35
May 11, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth faces possible class-action suit
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
News
Longtime Duluth con man pleads guilty to running fake law firm
May 10, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A gold diamond wedding band on a finger
Local
Cromwell woman still searching for owner of wedding ring found 2 years ago
May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
view of historic room at former Hotel Duluth
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Inside Greysolon Ballroom, where Roaring '20s still echo
May 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Minnesota's opening day of fishing holiday is upon us!
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston