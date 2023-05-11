Family, police search for Duluth woman

DULUTH — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday in downtown Duluth.

Sage Ross, 30, was last seen Monday night at the Fond-du-Luth Casino accompanied by a few other people. Since Monday night, Ross has been unresponsive to phone calls and other attempts to reach her, and she has not been active on Facebook, said her aunt, Hannah Tibbetts.

Sage Ross. Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts

“This is completely unlike her,” Tibbetts told the News Tribune on Thursday morning. “She’s going to find a way to post or talk to people.” Tibbetts said she is worried that someone may have hurt her niece, intentionally or otherwise.

Tibbetts said Ross is about 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-3 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has a feather tattoo on her face; a tattoo that says “f*** the world” on the left side of her neck; a tattoo that says “money” on her right hand; and another that says “queen” on her left.

Sage Ross' tattoos. Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts

Ross and Tibbetts are enrolled members of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Tibbetts noted that last week was the National Week of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Duluth police confirmed Thursday they are investigating Ross’ whereabouts.

Sage Ross. Contributed / Hannah Tibbetts

Tibbetts claims Ross showed up at her home in Cloquet on Saturday afternoon and asked for a ride to Duluth. Tibbetts obliged and the two parted ways at the Alano Club in West Duluth before meeting again at a child’s birthday party that evening on the Fond du Lac Reservation. That was the last time Tibbetts saw Ross.

Rommain Mangan, a close family friend who works at Fond-du-Luth Casino, claimed he saw Ross there Monday night. She was accompanied by three or four other people that Mangan didn’t recognize as regulars, he said. Mangan said Ross was wearing a maroon or dark-red jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

After combing area jail rosters and checking hospitals, Tibbetts contacted the Fond du Lac Police Department on Wednesday night and then Duluth police.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.