Extra Credit: Denfeld student runs sweet business

DULUTH — Maria Oppelt’s business has already pivoted once, and is set to expand this summer.

The Denfeld sophomore started North Shore Sugar as a baking business when she was 13. She initially sold cakes and cupcakes, but has since shifted to selling made-to-order and prepackaged cotton candy.

Know a student who deserves 'extra credit'? "Extra Credit" is an occasional Q&A series by the Duluth News Tribune designed to let Northland-area students describe themselves and their accomplishments in their own words. Know someone the DNT should feature here? Email education reporter Joe Bowen at jbowen@duluthnews.com or call him at 218-720-4172.

Oppelt said she has kept the business relatively small in earlier years, but plans to set up shop at the Bailey Builds marketplace this summer and other Twin Ports get-togethers. Her business has no employees at the moment, but occasionally a friend will volunteer to help her work an event.

The emerging entrepreneur answered a handful of News Tribune questions about her business, how she balances it with her schoolwork and other obligations, and so on. Her responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Maria Oppelt, 16, prepares cotton candy for a customer at her North Shore Sugar booth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Q: Why did you start a baking business? What appealed to you about that field?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: I have always loved baking and cooking, as well as eating, and always admired those on TV who could make such beautiful cakes just with their bare hands, as well as the creativity that this field brought. I also saw a lack of bakeries in Duluth and the surrounding areas where people could get creative and fun cakes from, and I knew that I could be the person to do those cakes. Making cakes has always come naturally to me and has been a great outlet for my creativity.

Q: Why did you switch from cakes and cupcakes to cotton candy?

A: I made the switch from baked goods to cotton candy a few months after I bought the machine. At that point, I had only done a few events for some friends and family, but seeing the look on the peoples faces, especially children, I knew there was no looking back. I love making a huge puff of cotton candy and seeing their eyes just light up when I hand it to them. I have always loved interacting with the people that I make things for, and this allowed me to do more of that than I have ever done before.

Benny Siegle, 4, of Duluth, eagerly accepts a cotton candy order prepared by Maria Oppelt, 16, left, at Oppelt's North Shore Sugar booth during the Spring Into Mother's Day event at Bailey Builds in Duluth Saturday, May 13. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Q: How have you balanced your social life, school work, and/or extracurriculars with your obligations to your business?

A: The great thing about working for yourself is that you can create your own schedule and prioritize as the seasons change. Even though I’ve had to say "no" every now and then, this business has surprisingly aligned well with my school breaks and free weekends. My friends really support me in this business venture and even have helped me out a few times with the bigger events. I am so grateful for such a supportive group of friends that understand when I have to work.

Maria Oppelt, 16, center, speaks with customers while preparing cotton candy. Maria's brother Thomas Oppelt, 12, second from right, and Maria's friend Annika Gjovik, right, assisted at the booth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Q: Has North Shore Sugar made a profit? If so, what did it take to get that point? If not, when do you expect it might?

A: I have made a profit, especially with my new business model. This business was really just a great opportunity to grow my experience and to work for myself at a time when others my age are working for someone else. It only took a few events to make a profit off of my cotton candy business, but it was still a lot of work to get there. It was a risk to purchase a cotton candy machine in fear that I would not make my money back on it, but I am very grateful that it did, and I am hoping that it will serve me well for years to come. I recommend to any other person with a liking to a certain trade to start a business, especially in your teen years, it is a great alternative to a job if it is done right.

Q: Do you plan to change or expand the business at all? If so, what do you have in mind? If you don’t plan to change or expand, what do you think makes North Shore Sugar work well as-is?

ADVERTISEMENT

A: I definitely plan to expand on the business model that I have right now, and to make unique cotton candy flavors that aren't available anywhere else. I do want to add new packaging to include the events that I cannot be present at, with unique packaging. I also plan on getting a second cotton candy machine as well as set up at larger events. I don’t see myself stepping away from cotton candy any time soon as I already have a wide range of flavors to choose from and packages to pick from that can fit any size event or party.

Customers wait as Maria Oppelt, center, prepares cotton candy at her booth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Q: What are you most proud of about your business? What has been the most difficult part of starting or running it?

A: I am proud of how far my business has come and where it is today. It really started from a dream that I had as a kid and has flourished into more that I could ever imagine. I am very proud of the people I was able to give happiness to, and grateful to those who take a chance on hiring a teenager. One of the most difficult things that I had to overcome in this business is the stress that came with running it, mostly scheduling and coordination.

Maria Oppelt, 16, left, smiles while talking with customers. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Q: Do you think North Shore Sugar might be the beginning of a career in business?

A: No matter what I do in the future, I have learned so much from owning a business that will help me with whatever I do. I have learned many lessons, such as time management, networking, budgeting and my marketing presence.

Maria Oppelt prepares cotton candy at her North Shore Sugar booth. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Customers wait while Maria Oppelt, 16, prepares cotton candy. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Maria Oppelt prepares an order of cotton candy. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The view through the plastic cover of a cotton candy machine as Maria Oppelt prepares an order. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune