Evidence at issue in North Shore dismembering case

GRAND MARAIS — A man whose dismembered remains were recovered from Lake Superior last year reportedly was brandishing a knife and threatening fellow occupants of a car as it drove through the Twin Cities before he was fatally shot by a fellow passenger, according to recent court filings.

Attorneys were before a judge Friday to argue over the parameters of evidence that may be permitted at two upcoming trials related to the June 2021 killing and disposal of Richard "Ricky" Anthony Balsimo Jr., 34, of St. Paul.

Richard Anthony Balsimo Jr.

Alleged shooter Jacob Colt Johnson, 36, of Superior, is arguing that he acted in self-defense by shooting Balsimo after repeatedly begging to be released from knifepoint during a confrontation that lasted some 40 minutes.

A co-defendant, Robert Thomas West, 42, of South Range, who was not present but is accused of later helping Johnson dismember and dispose of the body near Grand Portage, Minnesota, similarly argues that he can't be held liable as an accomplice after the fact because no murder was committed.

“The defense anticipates that at least three witnesses … will testify that Mr. Balsimo had become delusional, erratic and increasingly fixated on violence after beginning to use methamphetamine during the months leading up to this incident," said Mike Ryan, an attorney for West, citing a prior incident in which Balsimo allegedly stabbed a man in the Twin Ports area.

But Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Dan Vlieger asked Judge Michael Cuzzo to place limitations on evidence relating to self-defense claims and Balsimo's character.

"It's the state's position that this is going to be essentially a character attack of Mr. Balsimo," the prosecutor told the court at Friday's hearing. "It's a lot of speculation as to what other people's opinions are with regard to any propensity for violence on behalf of Mr. Balsimo."

Cuzzo did not make any immediate rulings, and attorneys on both sides acknowledged that the court will likely need to consider the admissibility of various testimony as the trials proceed. West is slated to go before a jury starting Jan. 24 in State District Court in Grand Marais. Johnson's trial date has not yet been set.

Was shooting a reasonable response?

Documentation provided to the court indicates that Balsimo, Johnson and two women were traveling in a car around the Twin Cities area June 20, 2021, when an argument ensued. Ryan said statements from the two women confirm that Balsimo pulled out a knife and began pointing it at others and making death threats before he was shot from behind through the front passenger seat by Johnson.

Jacob Colt Johnson

The defense attorney suggested the account was further corroborated by a man who Johnson had on speakerphone at the time in a bid to deescalate Balsimo.

Even so, Vlieger contended those accounts don't meet the burden of establishing a self-defense claim. He argued Johnson made no attempt to retreat from the situation and used force far greater than necessary to avoid harm.

"Assuming as true that Balsimo was waiving a knife around threatening them, the defendant’s response in shooting Balsimo at least four times, with the defendant telling West that he shot at Balsimo seven times in a rage, is not reasonable," the prosecutor wrote. "Beyond that, transporting the body several hours north, dismembering him, discarding the evidence surrounding the shooting and discarding his body in Lake Superior belies a notion of self-defense. Defendant’s actions were not reasonable."

Ryan called it "absurd" to suggest that Johnson could have safely exited a moving car while being held at knifepoint. He added all accounts indicate that the shots were fired in rapid succession.

"There is an abundance of evidence on self-defense," he said.

Stabbing incident called into question

Vlieger also asked the judge to prohibit "speculation and conjecture" about Balsimo's past — particularly the alleged stabbing that had occurred just days before he was killed.

Robert Thomas West

The prosecutor said investigators became aware of allegations that Balsimo had assaulted Sean Sanigar, but the alleged victim never reported it to police and no witnesses have been located. He said statements even vary on where it occurred — at the Palace Bar in Superior or at a Kwik Trip or Holiday gas station in Duluth — and the nature of Sanigar's injuries.

"No information exists as to what (Johnson) knew about this alleged stabbing incident, or who, if anyone, told him about it," Vlieger wrote. "No information exists as to what specifically West knew about this incident or who may have told him about it.”

But Ryan said Sanigar himself will testify that Balsimo stabbed him once under the chin and twice in the shoulder during a confrontation at the Kwik Trip in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood. He argued it's important that a jury hear evidence of the incident, and other actions involving Balsimo, because it is particularly relevant to prove Johnson's state of mind when he chose to shoot in self-defense.

"These traits are pertinent here — not just a character attack — because they conform with the erratic delusional and violent behavior that immediately preceded the shooting," Ryan said.

Vlieger clarified that he wasn't seeking an outright order prohibiting victim character evidence, but asked the court to ensure that the defense teams are not allowed to run afoul of rules of evidence, particularly as it relates to hearsay.

Details emerge on killing, aftermath

West allegedly told investigators that Johnson showed up at his residence with Balsimo's body in the back seat of his Audi on June 20. Court documents indicate that he also described the circumstances of shooting the victim while he was waving around a knife in the car.

The men reportedly covered the body with a blanket and Johnson drove the car to his daughter's birthday party in Superior before the defendants hatched a plan to dispose of the remains. Court documents say West admitted that he recommended dismemberment and assisted Johnson in bringing the body to a motorhome in Bennett, about 20 miles south of Superior.

Johnson allegedly completed the dismemberment, while West helped encase the remains in concrete inside three 5-gallon buckets and a tote.

Prosecutors have already secured the cooperation of one defendant, who is expected to receive a probationary sentence in exchange for providing information that is likely to make her a key witness in the trials of Johnson and West. Tommi Lynn Hintz, 32, of Duluth, pleaded guilty in June to accomplice after the fact to felony murder.

Tommi Lynn Hintz

Hintz, who had been contacted by Johnson early on the morning of June 20 and saw the bullet holes in the front seat of the car during a trip to the Hinckley, Minnesota, casino the following night, admitted that she helped arrange for a boat out of Grand Portage. Court documents indicate the boat owner has been cooperative, stating he took West out on the water after being told he was disposing of some of his grandmother's remains and a dead dog.

Balsimo's family and advocates have been highly critical of law enforcement, saying several agencies refused to investigate the missing person's case despite their concerns about foul play being involved. The family continued their own search and also hired private investigators from Applied Professional Services.

The four containers with the victim's remains were ultimately recovered July 15-16, 2021, with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. An autopsy later determined Balsimo had been shot at least four times.

Johnson is charged in Cook County with intentional second-degree murder. West is charged as an accomplice after the fact and with interfering with a dead body. He also faces Douglas County charges of mutilating a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both defendants remain in custody — Johnson at the Pine County Jail and West at the Lake County Jail.